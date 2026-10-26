Fashion transformation: How Brazilian president Lula da Silva perfected a visual makeover

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has come a very long way from a poor boy and an unkempt, craggy labour leader to the high tables of global politics. But no less remarkable is the fashion transformation the man underwent down the years which is often described as the one of the most calculated and successful image makeovers in the league of world leaders.

The new Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: Rebranding kicked off in 2002

The rebranding was first visible in 2002 -- it was also the year when Brazil last won the FIFA world cup -- when Lula kicked off his first successful presidential campaign. He carried a legacy of a fiery socialist and his looks reinforced the image. He wore an unkempt look complete with torn jeans, unkempt beard and hair that betrayed years of lack of grooming and care. Needless to say, the look itself triggered disaffection -- and worse, concern -- among Brazil's growing country's middle class, the global investors and international markets.