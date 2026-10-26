Fashion transformation: How Brazilian president Lula da Silva perfected a visual makeover

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has come a very long way from a poor boy and an unkempt, craggy labour leader to the high tables of global politics. But no less remarkable is the fashion transformation the man underwent down the years which is often described as the one of the most calculated and successful image makeovers in the league of world leaders.
The rebranding was first visible in 2002 -- it was also the year when Brazil last won the FIFA world cup -- when Lula kicked off his first successful presidential campaign. He carried a legacy of a fiery socialist and his looks reinforced the image. He wore an unkempt look complete with torn jeans, unkempt beard and hair that betrayed years of lack of grooming and care. Needless to say, the look itself triggered disaffection -- and worse, concern -- among Brazil's growing country's middle class, the global investors and international markets.
Denim to finely tailored fits
In the run-up to the makeover, Lula abandoned the looks that defined him for years. He got out of vanilla tee shirts, denim shirts and leather jackets. In walked the tailors who stitched fine suits and jackets that were almost on the opposite polarity of the fashion -- and political -- spectrum. The Brazilian media reported how the firebrand socialist was wearing Ermenegildo Zegna suits from São Paulo's luxury boutiques. The choice of silk ties with the dark suits also attracted the attention of critics. The signal was not to be missed -- Lula was no longer the man with the raised fist ready to tear down the system. he was ready to rule it.
Taming of the wild beard
But the biggest visual change was perhaps Lula's trademark beard that was thick, bushy, ungroomed and untamed. The hair, equally a wild mane, was tamed by the scissors and, as a result, he presented a facial expression which would put the electorate to ease. They did not want a firebrand revolutionary at the helm and Lula allowed the stylists to complement the tailors.
During his years as president and also later, ula did not return to his angry, dishevelled looks. He used fashion and style to bridge the gap between the image that was close to his heart and the image that his electorate and the global investor and diplomatic constituencies wanted to see.
Lula was not really seen in public to go back to his dresses in earlier life. Even when dressing down, the Brazilian leader was seen in stylish polo shirts. The message was clear -- he did not want to risk a throwback to the rebellious looks that could scare the vital constituencies.
Fitness videos at 80
Lula is 80, for which he was attacked by his critics. But to cultivate an image of being physically fit and having enough stamina to run the country in a tumultuous world, he began posting and livestreaming gym workouts on social media. The images showed him doing lunges, lifting weights, and running on treadmills. Lula also underwent brain surgeries in 2024 and began wearing classic Panama hats to cover his post-surgical scars with a touch of elegance.
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