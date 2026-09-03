The one piece of jewellery on every 'old money' edit comes in pink now

Van Cleef & Arpels' Alhambra line first appeared in 1968 and never really left the shelves as it kept fetching strong resale numbers (it retains 80-90% of its value, if collectors are to be believed). The delicate pieces were inspired by real four-leaf clovers that Jacques Arpels collected from his backyard in Germigny-l'Évêque, France.

The Alhambra has evolved through a rich palette of materials, from onyx, carnelian and mother-of-pearl to guilloché gold and Sèvres porcelain, and now comes in a translucent pink enamel.

Van Cleef says it took the brand several years of research within Van Cleef & Arpels' enamel workshop, and the pink was achieved by a "gold ruby" technique, which apparently dates back to the 17th century.