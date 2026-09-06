Smart tips for picking your perfect bridal jewellery

Bridal jewellery is more than a finishing touch. It frames the face, complements the wedding outfit and, in many Indian families, carries stories that stretch across generations. With contemporary brides increasingly mixing heirlooms with newer designs, choosing the right pieces is less about buying the biggest set and more about creating a look that feels thoughtful. If you are a bride who is confused on choosing the jewellery, we got you covered. Below are a few criterias you can consider while choosing your bridal jewellery.

Let the colours complement

The colour of your outfit should guide your choice of metal and gemstones. Yellow gold works beautifully with ivory, cream and other warm tones, while diamonds, platinum and silver complement cooler shades. Coloured stones such as emeralds and rubies can add a welcome pop to a more muted ensemble, while kundan, polki, and temple jewellery bring traditional Indian character.