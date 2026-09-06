What is Eri silk, also known as the 'Ahimsa silk'?

The Eri silk is derived from Samia ricini, aka the Eri silkworm. The name Eri is connected with the word used in Assamese to refer to the castor plant. It is unique in being spun, not reeled, silk because its cocoon has an open end. The moth comes out first, leaving behind fibres that are spun into thread.

What makes Eri silk the Ahimsa silk of India?

Eri silk receives its Ahimsa tag because of the manner in which it is produced. There is no death of the silkworm within the cocoon. It is allowed to hatch out of the cocoon and complete this process of life. The empty cocoon is later collected. It also receives its designation of peace silk due to the same process of production. Ahimsa refers to the Indian principle of non-violence.