With the onset of summers, bridal wear has taken a lighter turn as homegrown designer Althea Krishna launched a fuss-free collection recently, called Tiara. “I want my patrons to feel as precious as a crown jewel or a tiara adorning a queen’s head as they wear any of my new designs,” says the graduate of the Hamstech Institute of Creative Education with a smile. Although she started her brand formally around six years ago, her claim to fame came much later when she created a collection from tussar with demonetisation as her inspiration a couple of years ago.



All her new outfits — a mix of ready-to-wear and couture — might be traditional but they are quite easy to carry. What we notice is that they have elegant floral embroidery, zardosi work and just a subtle hint of glamour. “Whether it is a bride on her wedding day or her friend at the sangeet, I want them to feel free to kick off their heels and dance when they wear these lehengas,” says Althea, asserting that’s the reason she kept them flowy and comfortable. Expect an array of handcrafted lehengas and cholis that can be paired with embroidered shimmery chiffon dupattas. The blouses mostly have wide necks such that the bride can sport a beautiful choker or a statement necklace. That apart, there are a few kurtas as well. While most of her lehenga and blouse co-ords are in fuschia, yellow or a dark shade of orange, we particularly like the ones in sorbet hues with miniature embroidery in gold. Their mint green lehengas for instance, top the list. “Although I have mostly worked with yarns of a single fabric before, this time I wanted to experiment a bit,” says the designer in who has used a mix of raw silk, crepe, and organza for Tiara. The collection is now available at her Banjara Hills studio.

Rs 25,000 onwards.

