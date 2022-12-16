Sulakshana Monga's Fantasia edit recreates fantasy & fairy tales

Who doesn’t resonate with the characters we read or watch? We all have been through this, someday or the other, and there have been women who, growing up, have related themselves with Disney princesses, or any princesses for that matter. What happens if we tell you that Sulakshana Monga brings their new edit Fantasia, keeping all the pretty princess stories in mind?

The creative design director Dhruv Monga, Sulakshana's younger son, conceived this collection during the lockdown while he spent time with his niece watching all the whimsical Disney movies. “While conversing with her, I realised that growing up she would love to be one of those fairy tale characters, maybe a Cinderella, so I decided to create clothes for all those who also would love to feel like that once again. Since the pandemic, things have been difficult for everyone, hence, this collection was an escape from reality. Every girl in this world would love to feel like a princess, and here we are with something extraordinary for those looking to revive a feeling of fantasy and all those beautiful stories”, says Dhruv.

With over almost two decades of experience, the label of Sulakshana Monga has delved deep into every category of ethnic wear that includes pret, bridal, menswear, couture, and more, along with a range of indo-western outfits too. With a flawless mix of unconventional silhouettes populated with luxurious fabrics, rooted embroideries, ostentatious embellishments and a narrative imbued in the art of history, each garment has a story. Helmed in India, Sulakshana Monga is known for its contemporary take on traditional craftsmanship, and with the launch of its newest edit, Fantasia, they have taken this very concept a notch higher.

The brand constantly questions what couture can be… it is a way to communicate emotions through the collection. The edit is a beautiful blend of western and ethnic silhouettes, finished with detailed handiwork and intricate embroidery that speaks a thousand words, which is a speciality of this brand. A bride or a bridesmaid, one can choose from the edit, the pre-stitched sarees, drapes, princess-esque gowns, and flowy lehengas, available in pretty pastels and hues of blues. The pieces are crafted out of net, georgette, chiffon and fabrics as such, with the stories woven, not just using threads but bugle beads, crystals, sequins, Swarovski and so on.

Price: Rs 85000 onwards

Available online at stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Ludhiana