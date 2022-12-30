Amartya Sengupta’s Ornaate specialises in handcrafted jewellery inspired by nature

It’s often that we find our heirloom precious jewellery fat too heavy to wear and wish to make something very stylish out of them. Here’s where designer Amartya’s bijouterie label Ornaate comes into play. The label upcycles these heirloom jewellery pieces into fancier jewellery that you can flaunt at any occasion.

As a fine arts student, Amartya Sengupta, was always inclined towards art and architecture but took up banking as a profession. It wasn’t until she left her job due to pregnancy that she thought of doing something creative. “I used to travel a lot and curate exquisite pieces from across the globe to sell them online and that’s how the brand took off. Among all the things, I got the most attention for the jewellery

pieces. Hence two years later, I started designing silver jewellery,” recalls Amartya.

Amartya Sengupta

Ornaate specialises in handcrafted, bespoke jewellery in silver, brass and gold with crystals, precious and semi-precious stones. And of late, Amartya has also started designing gold jewellery especially earrings, rings, anklets, bracelets, necklaces, armlets and nose pins among other pieces. It isn’t very often that we find contemporary, nature-inspired and tribal designs in gold and Amartya also makes sure that each of her designs is unique and eye-catching. “I never wanted to grab the attention of the masses, but rather create a niche brand. During 2016-17, people started opening pages on social media and started selling and re-selling jewellery, but I restricted myself from going with the flow. Instead, I learnt jewellery-making and it was during the pandemic that I structured Ornaate. I design the pieces and make them myself with the help of my team,” says Amartya.

For Amartya, customisation has always been the key differentiation since personalised jewellery has a

huge demand among the patrons. “Customers always want something exclusive for themselves from

their old jewellery pieces. Every woman wants to wear something that’s unique. That made me start

customising the products and the responses made me realise that I am adding some value to their lives. So, I make sure not to repeat any of my designs,” she adds.

Amartya never preferred city life. So, when her artisans shifted to Goa in 2019, she too decided to move there. “The place is peaceful, so, it has been a great inspiration for me. Along with selling my products online, I also have a fixed stall at the Friday flea market in Vagator,” she adds.

Rs800 onwards. ornaate.com