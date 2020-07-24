Footwear brand Alberto Torresi has introduced a pacific range of sneakers, Flyknit Collection that makes for a perfect gifting option for your siblings. Available in the high-spirit tone of white, blue, red, black, yellow and grey, these precisely engineered and understated shoes are minimalist in design and high on the comfort factor.

Alberto Torresi Timon White sneakers

“Flyknit collection retains the brand’s authenticity and is eco-friendly at the same time,” says Ishaan Sachdeva, Director, Alberto Torresi.

Price Range: Rs 4,999. Available on www.albertotorresi.com