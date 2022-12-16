Qbik's latest collection Fiza will transport you to the valleys of Kashmir

We usually resonate with Banarasi, zari work, kanjeevaram and other glimmering handiwork and stonework when it comes to Indian weddings, but probably never with delicate Kashmiri hand embroidery. And that is why Qbik’s recent launch Fiza has caught our attention. With a nip in the air and the fresh smell of winter, the label celebrates love and togetherness with this couture collection. The edit has ensembles for someone who appreciates the rich cultural heritage, and classic looks with lots of drama that India has to give. Apt for destination weddings and wedding trousseau, Fiza celebrates a truly modern Indian aesthetic.

The collection has made use of layering and dramatic detailing for that quirky element, with the embroidered textiles of Kashmir, juxtaposed against the vibrant weaves of ikat, bringing to the wearer a mood of celebration, joyousness and the sublime craft of surface embellishments.

Ensembles from the edit

Taking inspiration from Mughal architecture, houseboat decor and Kashmiri papier-mâché, designers Vrinda Sachdev and Gurinder Singh wanted to marry this novel combination with a modern structure. Like the coming together of the old and new, Qbik’s signature silhouettes have presented a modern Indian treatment of the ensembles. “We have used tribal elements in the embroidery paired with delicate Kashmiri handwork to create a new look to the wide variety of crowd favourite sharara sets, the signature corset blouses, panelled cholis and classic lehengas. Our best sellers find an expression in the form of a Qbik pantsuit with the inclusion of body suits and bikini tops paired with pants to showcase a new and younger line. For the men, there is a plethora of options in kurta sets, sherwanis, bandhgalas and Nehru jackets, all paired with trousers or churidars. The silhouettes are effortless, wearable, classic and chic, ensuring that these pieces are truly timeless,” shares Vrinda.

“Ranging from bright hues to a deep moody palette, the zardosi embroidery techniques and Kashmiri embroidery on ikat weaves create a glamorous effect. Materials like opaque stones, beads cutdana, age-old techniques in dapka, zari and nakshi, long and short resham and zari fringes, and metal chains are used to create varied jaal patterns and floral designs,” added Gurinder. Each ensemble is replete with delicate embroidery that accentuates flattering necklines, sleeves and borders of the lehengas. The menswear sees liberal usage of Kashmiri motifs artistically placed to create a striking effect on rich fabrics like velvet, pashmina silk and Matka silk.

An ensemble from the edit

Colour combinations are inspired by the landscape of Kashmir and Srinagar’s beautiful flower gardens. The brand adds its distinctive character to this new line, through the usage of eclectic colour combinations like reds, coral, pistachio green, pink and mustard, along with deep blues and maroon, which makes the collection appropriate for the upcoming festive and wedding season full of celebrations.

Available at the store in New Delhi and online.