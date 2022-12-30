Naqqaash and Foret de Fete from Eleven Brothers channel easy elegance for discerning men

Exuberant silks, bright hues and fancy silhouettes are great fashion saviours during the winter season, when it comes to weddings. And Eleven Brothers’ recently launched festive fashion capsule for men Naqqaash and Forêt de Fête hit all the right fashion notes.

A modern menswear luxury brand by sisters Devika Singhania and Divya Singhania, the label not just designs effortless clothes but also focuses on utilizing innovative and high-quality materials for the confident and discerning man of today. “We target the fashion-forward and free-spirited man since there is a lack of options catering to the ever-evolving modern man. Our new collections seek inspiration from the creativity of an artist and the diversity of a forest. Also, this is the first time you can see the unique use of a foil mirror shaped like an elephant, a bird and in many more such exciting designs,” shares Devika.

While Naqqaash has a limited edition of silk jackets and printed kurtas, Forêt de Fête has designer silk kurtas on offer. Both collections complement each other and thus, have been launched together. This contemporary range includes elegant mixes of foil mirror work jackets and kurtas as well as printed kurtas. With these collections, the label’s endeavour is to lend a fresh, fun and versatile feel to the ethnic wear options. Made with lightweight and breathable silk, they make for a perfect choice for both day and night occasions. Devika and Divya further add that the exclusivity of the brand comes from its rich and unique fabrics including a diverse range of silks and linens that are lightweight, easy to wear and

formal. “It promotes a conscious approach, continuously evaluating its social and environmental impact to facilitate educated and sustainable business growth,” adds Devika. The festive fashion capsules

have a wide range of colour palettes.

Rs 3,000 onwards. At Dapper, 10A&B, Woodburn Park Road.