This carnival-themed edit by The Calico Knots boasts chic co-ord sets, dresses and statement capes

Mumbai-based fashion brand, The Calico Knots, picks the theme of carnival for its new collection and marries traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary western allure. The edit is a celebration of colours, designed to seamlessly transition between casual wear and festive occasions. The standout feature of this collection lies in the fusion of Schiffli embroidery with western silhouettes. “Schiffli embroidery and western wear are making a comeback, but it’s important to remember they’ve always been timeless. Balancing the classic charm of Schiffli with current trends can be a bit tricky, yet it’s a lot of fun. While the base of all our fabrics and embroidery is strictly pure cotton, we focus on creating outfits that are both comfy and trendy because that’s what today’s generation loves — blending the best of both worlds,” shares Taranpreet Ahuja, designer and co-founder, The Calico Knots.





The collection boasts 15 pieces, including long and short dresses, tops, jumpsuits, co-ord sets, shorts, capes and more. The extensive range caters to diverse tastes, promising something for everyone in a kaleidoscope of bright colours that effortlessly transition from day to night. “Our focus for this particular collection was the festive season going up to Christmas, New Year and harvest festivals early in the next year and staying true to the theme of carnival,” she reveals.





The colour palette embraces a spectrum of bright hues and pastels — from classic carnival tent colours including red, white and yellow to softs like lavender and pink. We scrolled through their joyous collection and picked out a few ensembles, beginning with the red Jubilee Jumpsuit. There is also a pretty, dainty and super-chic Opera Set that comes with a wrap-around top and shorts in pink. Not to mention the multicoloured off-shoulder candy cane top and dress with balloon sleeves, both of which are our favourites. But nothing beats the Christmassy Jamboree Cape with ruffle details and bell sleeves.

INR 2,000 onwards. Available online.

