Delhi-based Mr Fox promises silhouettes that focus on the sartorially inclined man, in their latest edit

Launched in 2015, in Meherchand Market, Delhi, this label for nearly a decade, dedicated itself to the art of bespoke tailoring. Over the past 9-10 years, Mr Fox has accumulated a wealth of experience in understanding the diverse body types of the Indian male clientele. Many people find that European brands don’t quite fit as well or feel as comfortable because they aren’t designed with the Indian body type in mind and this brand has taken this insight to heart and used their extensive experience to craft silhouettes in ready-to-wear collections that truly flatter and fit the Indian male body type much better.
“I founded this company driven by a deep passion for creating high-quality suits, despite having no formal education in design. My only formal training was a summer school course at Saint Martins. The inspiration for this project came from my own experiences in the city, where I struggled to find suits that met my standards of quality and fit. This gap in the market ignited my passion to start this venture and offer something better,” begins Angad Singh Malhotra, the brain behind the label.
Their last collection, launched in October last year, was a wedding collection, Navaar. The name Navaar is an Urdu word meaning ‘the handsome guy’ or ‘the handsome groom’ and was very popular within male fashion circles for good reason. Angad reveals more as we get chatty with him about their latest unnamed edit.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
We recently launched our Ready-To-Wear (RTW) collection and while it doesn’t have a specific name, it perfectly encapsulates the essence of Mr Fox. It’s all about subtlety, tailored elegance and understated style with a touch of quirk. This line reflects our bespoke experience, offering garments that embody the true gentleman. We’ve crafted this collection for clients seeking sharp yet comfortable outfits.
How different is this collection from your previous ones?
Our wedding collection, Navaar was themed around influences from flora and fauna, using elements like leaves, strawberries, sparrows and butterflies to symbolise love. In contrast, our new Ready-To-Wear (RTW) collection takes a different approach. It focuses on capturing the essence of our brand’s aesthetic —subtle, tailored and understated, with just a hint of quirk. Designed to elevate everyday wear, this collection emphasises comfort and style, using materials like linen, pure cotton and airy silk.
Are there any motifs or designs or themes that are specific to this collection?
Yes, the main motif or rather the theme of our new collection is terracotta. This choice is deeply connected to our new store and reflects Indian cultural elements, while also resonating with the modern man’s intuitive side. You’ll notice subtle touches of terracotta throughout the collection — from delicate stitches on shirts to a complete terracotta co-ord set. It’s a design choice that adds a unique and meaningful layer to our offerings.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
For this collection, we’ve embraced a palette of earthy tones that reflects both sophistication and subtlety. Our major garments feature creams and sage greens, with touches of terracotta for added depth. We’ve opted for off-whites instead of stark whites to create a more soothing visual effect. Additionally, we’ve included classic shades of blue in our pants and everyday gilets, providing a versatile element to the collection.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
We’ve carefully selected a range of fabrics to ensure both style and comfort in this collection. For shirts, we’ve chosen lightweight linen, while our chinos are made from pure cotton. Safari jackets are crafted from 100 percent linen and our denim jackets are made from 100 percent cotton. Additionally, we’ve used eri silk sourced from the Northeast region of India for our overshirts, adding a touch of elegance and breathability.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
We’re excited about a few standout silhouettes in this collection. Our personal favourites include the safari jackets and the terracotta co-ord set. Another highlight is our denim trousers, which combine the classic appeal of denim with the tailored look of pleated trousers. These mid-rise trousers offer a stylish balance between formality and casual wear, making them perfect for various occasions—whether you’re heading to the office, a club or a brunch.
INR 8,500 onwards. Available online.
