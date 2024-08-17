Delhi-based Mr Fox promises silhouettes that focus on the sartorially inclined man, in their latest edit

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

We recently launched our Ready-To-Wear (RTW) collection and while it doesn’t have a specific name, it perfectly encapsulates the essence of Mr Fox. It’s all about subtlety, tailored elegance and understated style with a touch of quirk. This line reflects our bespoke experience, offering garments that embody the true gentleman. We’ve crafted this collection for clients seeking sharp yet comfortable outfits.