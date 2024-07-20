This edit from Byogi, infused with the healing properties of herbs, hopes to align fashion with sustainable and eco-friendly practices…

Their label began in 2018 in Bengaluru, with a purpose of creating a platform for the incredible women, who emerged from empowerment projects of The Art of Living (located in the outskirts of Bengaluru), to showcase their skills and augment their family income. Byogi began with the goal to showcase the skills, talents, and craftsmanship of these artisans and is not just a business but a social enterprise that aims to uplift and empower too. Already popular for their last two collections, Vishram (Loungewear) and Prithvi (Fusionwear), their latest collection, Shudhhi has just hit stores and we catch up with creative director and designer Srividya Varchaswi to find out more about this edit that promises to also heal the wearer…
While their previous collection featured metallic and spandex fabric, as well as winter colours, the new collection focuses on floral motif fabrics, colour blocking and a mix of bright and subtle hues. There is also shift in materials, the colour palette and design elements, offering a fresh and distinct aesthetic.
“One specific design element in the new collection is the incorporation of 3D embroidery detailing, which adds texture and depth to the garments as it gives a tactile and visually striking appeal. The use of both floral motifs and abstract forms adds a sense of whimsicality and artistic flair to the pieces,” explains the designer.
Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?
Our new 100 per cent cotton collection is called Shudhhi, which means ‘to purify.’ In this collection, we’ve infused the essence of ancient ayurvedic herbs, including tulsi, neem, vetiver, aloe vera and turmeric, into the very fabric of our garments. By integrating these natural elements with cotton yarn, Shudhhi delivers an experience like no other. As one slips into these lounge sets, they experience the soothing touch of cotton pampering their skin, complemented by the subtle infusion of herbal goodness that helps you relax. The collection harmonises comfort, purity and a touch of nature, inviting individuals to indulge in a unique and rejuvenating apparel experience.
Do the colours used in the edit also add to the healing experience?
Certainly! In this edit, the colour palette revolves around earthy and pastel tones, creating a harmonious and soothing aesthetic. Brown brings the coolness of vetiver, while a muted and natural green is derived from tulasi. A gentle and calming shade of yellow is achieved with the goodness of turmeric, while a muted and desaturated version of rose pink provides a vintage feel and floral goodness. Ivory resembles natural unbleached linen or sand and is calming while a light and airy blue, creates a sense of tranquility. The careful selection of these colours aim to capture the essence of nature and create a collection that is not only visually appealing but also evokes a sense of calmness and connection to the natural world.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
In this collection, we’re keeping it effortlessly stylish with two key silhouettes. A kurta-style top paired with pants for a look that seamlessly transitions from day to night, offering that perfect blend of sophistication and ease. But, if you’re feeling a bit more playful, we’ve got you covered with kurta-style tops paired with shorts — a chic and comfy option for your me time.
INR 7,499 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal