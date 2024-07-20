This edit from Byogi, infused with the healing properties of herbs, hopes to align fashion with sustainable and eco-friendly practices…

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

Our new 100 per cent cotton collection is called Shudhhi, which means ‘to purify.’ In this collection, we’ve infused the essence of ancient ayurvedic herbs, including tulsi, neem, vetiver, aloe vera and turmeric, into the very fabric of our garments. By integrating these natural elements with cotton yarn, Shudhhi delivers an experience like no other. As one slips into these lounge sets, they experience the soothing touch of cotton pampering their skin, complemented by the subtle infusion of herbal goodness that helps you relax. The collection harmonises comfort, purity and a touch of nature, inviting individuals to indulge in a unique and rejuvenating apparel experience.