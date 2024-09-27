Slip into style: Discover White Muds’ luxe slip-ons for effortless elegance

This season, White Muds proudly presents its exquisite collection of slip-ons, expertly tailored for those who appreciate refined style and comfort. Each pair embodies the brand's commitment to quality, seamlessly merging traditional craftsmanship with modern design.

Cardiff Tan Slip-Ons

Starting with the Cardiff Tan Slip-Ons, these shoes are a sophisticated take on the classic Oxford. Featuring elasticated inserts, they offer a snug fit that enhances both style and convenience. Perfect for the gentleman who values understated sophistication, these slip-ons effortlessly transition from business meetings to evening gatherings.

Southwark Big Tassel Beige Suede

Elevate your formal attire with the Southwark Big Tassel Beige Suede loafers. Adorned with a distinctive tassel, these beige suede slip-ons are ideal for creating a polished look, whether you’re in the office or enjoying a summer getaway. Their luxurious texture and elegant design make them a must-have for any well-curated wardrobe.

Southwark Big Tassel Burgundy

For those seeking a touch of flair, the Southwark Big Tassel Burgundy loafers are the perfect addition. With the same luxurious tassel detail as their beige counterpart, these burgundy slip-ons are versatile enough to complement both casual and formal outfits. Pair them with chinos or a crisp linen shirt for an effortlessly stylish appearance that’s sure to turn heads.

Abbey Woven Vamp Dual Brown

Combining classic elegance with modern comfort, the Abbey Woven Vamp Dual Brown slip-ons are a stylish blend of moccasin and loafer. Featuring intricate woven detailing and a rich dual brown tone, these shoes are perfect for any occasion, offering a unique twist on traditional footwear.

Cardiff Brown Slip-Ons

The Cardiff Brown Slip-Ons mirror the traditional Oxford silhouette while providing the convenience of a lace-free design. This classic option is ideal for gentlemen who appreciate a polished look without compromising on comfort, making it suitable for both formal and casual settings.

Southwark Big Tassel Smoked Grey

Adding a contemporary edge to a timeless style, the Southwark Big Tassel Smoked Grey loafers are versatile enough for professional settings and relaxed weekends. With their sophisticated hue and elegant tassel detail, these slip-ons are perfect for those who want to make a statement while remaining comfortably chic.

Price starts at Rs 14,000. Available online.