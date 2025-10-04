Rangtaari is a sari edit that celebrates the natural beauty of the nine yard…

Eponymous label Priyal Bhardwaj (Label PB) is known for its ongoing celebration of the sari. Working with weaving clusters across the country, the politician-designer just launched her latest collection, Rangtaari and we caught up with the designer and founder, Priyal to find out more about the new collection that’s making all the right noise in the right circles.
Tell us about the new collection?
Rangtaari was born out of stillness and sun, a summer soaked in pigment, pattern and purpose. Drawing on the ancient art of batik, this collection honours the slowness of handwork. The rustle of looms, the aroma of melting wax, the cadence of brushes meeting cloth, all come alive in this contemplative celebration of craft. It’s both vibrant and quiet, meant for the modern woman of today.
Are there signature motifs or recurring themes within the pieces?
Yes. Each piece is adorned with hand-painted florals and botanical symbols, leaves mid-sway, blossoming stems and organic lines that mimic the dance of nature. Some also narrate the stories of Ramayana and Mahabharata. No two pieces are alike, giving each woman a motif that is uniquely her own.
What does the colour palette look like?
We’ve used a palette that echoes Indian summers and quiet joy. Sun-washed Terracotta – earthen, grounding, sun-kissed; Mango Yellow – juicy, ripe, celebratory; Indigo Blue – deep, meditative, timeless; Blush Pink/Lilac – soft, feminine, ethereal; and Forest Green – lush, rooted, , verdant and serene.
What are the fabrics that have been used?
The fabrics are carefully chosen for both their visual beauty and tactile comfort. We’ve focused on handloom cotton and silk blends, mostly.
Is the next collection already underway?
Indeed, Rangtaari is just beginning. While the first chapter celebrated floral acrylics on fabric, the next phase dives into bolder colours and traditional batik compositions. The rhythm of wax and dye continues, more fearless and more free.
INR 7,500 onwards. Available online.
Email: romal@newindianexpress.com
X: @elromal
