This brand new couture label from Delhi releases a promising debut edit

In June 2025, Delhi welcomed the launch of Howevere, a fresh voice in India’s fashion landscape. The label was conceived to address a distinct gap — western-style occasionwear that blends couture-level artistry with genuine wearability.
Behind the brand is designer Utsav Gupta, who brings over two decades of experience from some of the most celebrated fashion houses in India and abroad. His career has spanned couture development, surface embroidery, styling and even global campaign execution, but this debut marks a deeply personal milestone. We sat down with Utsav to talk about Howevere’s first collection — a poetic ode to summer days, shimmering evenings and the eternal dialogue between fashion and nature.
Tell us about the new collection. What was it inspired by?
With over two decades of experience in the fashion industry, collaborating closely with some of the country’s leading designers, I’ve had a front row seat to both the brilliance and limitations of couture. What stood out to me was the gap between exquisite craftsmanship and wearability. This collection stems from a desire to bridge that gap, to translate couture-level artistry into ready-to-wear pieces that feel both luxurious and approachable. I’ve consciously divided the collection into two segments. The ﬁrst features hand-embroidered linen prêt, crafted in soft, airy tones that capture the spirit of spring-summer — eﬀortless and timeless. The second celebrates eveningwear — with bolder, modern silhouettes designed to make a statement while remaining reﬁned and wearable. At its core, the collection is about oﬀering thoughtful design and craft without the constraints of occasion — timeless pieces you can return to, season after season. This is our debut collection at Howevere — a bold beginning, rooted in nature and crafted with soul. This isn’t just a launch; it’s a statement. With every texture and form, we’re laying the foundation for what Howevere stands for: thoughtful design, artistic craftsmanship and an ever-evolving dialogue with the natural world. This collection sets the tone, but it’s only the beginning. The journey ahead is ﬁlled with wonder and we’re just getting started.
Are there any motifs or designs that are speciﬁc to this collection?
This collection is a poetic celebration of nature — reimagined through abstract forms and organic textures. Each artwork is a handcrafted homage to the raw beauty of the natural world, where leaves, stones, waves and wind whispers their essence into every detail. Blending imagination with earthy inspiration, these pieces don’t just depict nature, they become it.
Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?
For our resort line, we turned to the softness of pastels — a gentle embrace against the ﬁerce heat of Indian summers. Light, breathable and easy on the eyes, these pieces are crafted for comfort without compromising elegance — perfect for sun-drenched days and slow, breezy afternoons. In contrast, our evening collection steps into the spotlight — bold, ﬂashy and undeniably striking. With a palette of deep blacks and gleaming metallics, it’s made for nights that shimmer, stand out and leave a lasting impression. It’s where drama meets sophistication and subtlety takes a backseat.
What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
We’ve carefully chosen fabrics that not only elevate the silhouette but also speak to the soul of the wearer. Flowing crêpes oﬀer eﬀortless form and comfort, draping with ease and elegance. Soft tulle adds a whisper of delicacy, beautifully complementing the essence of femininity. And our rich linens — sourced responsibly from GOTS-certiﬁed suppliers — blend comfort with quiet luxury, grounding each piece in both ethics and elegance.
What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Our silhouettes are designed to celebrate the feminine form — from ﬁt-and-ﬂare shapes that move with grace, to body-hugging contours that accentuate natural curves. Structured bodices provide strength and elegance, while daring slits add just the right touch of allure — all coming together to enhance and empower the beauty of every woman.
Price on request. Available online.
