This brand new couture label from Delhi releases a promising debut edit

Tell us about the new collection. What was it inspired by?

With over two decades of experience in the fashion industry, collaborating closely with some of the country’s leading designers, I’ve had a front row seat to both the brilliance and limitations of couture. What stood out to me was the gap between exquisite craftsmanship and wearability. This collection stems from a desire to bridge that gap, to translate couture-level artistry into ready-to-wear pieces that feel both luxurious and approachable. I’ve consciously divided the collection into two segments. The ﬁrst features hand-embroidered linen prêt, crafted in soft, airy tones that capture the spirit of spring-summer — eﬀortless and timeless. The second celebrates eveningwear — with bolder, modern silhouettes designed to make a statement while remaining reﬁned and wearable. At its core, the collection is about oﬀering thoughtful design and craft without the constraints of occasion — timeless pieces you can return to, season after season. This is our debut collection at Howevere — a bold beginning, rooted in nature and crafted with soul. This isn’t just a launch; it’s a statement. With every texture and form, we’re laying the foundation for what Howevere stands for: thoughtful design, artistic craftsmanship and an ever-evolving dialogue with the natural world. This collection sets the tone, but it’s only the beginning. The journey ahead is ﬁlled with wonder and we’re just getting started.