RmKV’s festival edit transforms silk into a celebration of heritage and artistry

True luxury is never merely about fabric. It is about heritage woven into every thread, craftsmanship that transcends generations and storytelling stitched into every motif. Few Indian textile houses embody that philosophy quite like RmKV Silks. For 102 years, the iconic brand has championed the artistry of handloom, proving that a sari can be as much a cultural artefact as it is an object of desire. Its latest showcase, Weaves & Wonders in Bengaluru, celebrated that legacy with an elegant presentation of its festival edit alongside some of its most iconic creations.
The exhibition unfolded like a gallery of wearable art at Chamara Vajra. Since opening its Bengaluru flagship in 2012, RmKV has drawn inspiration from Karnataka’s rich artistic and architectural heritage before expanding its creative lens to celebrate cultures from across the world. The result is a collection where history meets haute couture. Kaavi Kale reimagines the centuries-old murals of the Konkan coast in luminous silk, while Bhagyadalakshmi honours the intricate beauty of the Belur and Halebidu temples. Hasse Chitara transforms Karnataka’s indigenous folk art into striking woven patterns; and Shilabalike pays tribute to the graceful Madanika sculptures of the Chennakesava Temple. Mysore Krishna, naturally dyed using lac, Indian madder and pomegranate, references the cast-iron pillars of Mysuru’s Amba Vilas Palace, its borders subtly engraved with Lord Krishna. Adding an international dimension to the occasion was the presence of Japan’s Consul-General, Hiroshi Nawata. The Japanese Collection also displayed at the event interpreted the country’s refined artistic traditions through kanjivaram silk, with designs such as Korvai Japan, Kumo Korvai, Mount Fuji, Sashiko Reversible and Naturals Gradient celebrating the quiet elegance of Japanese aesthetics.
The showcase also featured the regal Gandaberunda series, inspired by the royal emblem of the Mysuru Wadiyars, alongside celebrated collections including 108 Karnas, Aishwarya Pookal, Kuraloviyam, Rasaleela and Varnajalam. The crowning jewel, however, was RmKV's extraordinary 702-foot (214-metre) handwoven theme silk sari. Created in 2004 with an intricately woven depiction of the Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram on its pallu, it earned the brand a Guinness World Record. Though the record has since been surpassed, the masterpiece remains a remarkable testament to RmKV’s enduring spirit of innovation — where every sari becomes a timeless heirloom woven with culture, craftsmanship and imagination.
Price on request. All saris available at RmKV stores across the city.
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