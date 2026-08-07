RmKV’s festival edit transforms silk into a celebration of heritage and artistry

The showcase also featured the regal Gandaberunda series, inspired by the royal emblem of the Mysuru Wadiyars, alongside celebrated collections including 108 Karnas, Aishwarya Pookal, Kuraloviyam, Rasaleela and Varnajalam. The crowning jewel, however, was RmKV's extraordinary 702-foot (214-metre) handwoven theme silk sari. Created in 2004 with an intricately woven depiction of the Shore Temple at Mahabalipuram on its pallu, it earned the brand a Guinness World Record. Though the record has since been surpassed, the masterpiece remains a remarkable testament to RmKV’s enduring spirit of innovation — where every sari becomes a timeless heirloom woven with culture, craftsmanship and imagination.

Price on request. All saris available at RmKV stores across the city.

Email: romal@newindianexpress.com

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