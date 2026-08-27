Tarun Tahiliani reimagines couture with his India Modern vision

When it comes to showcasing the grandeur of Indian weaves and craftsmanship, Tarun Tahiliani always has an ace up his sleeve. This year at the Hyundai India Couture Week, Tarun moved beyond the conventional runway to present Bespoke Couture 2026 at Bikaner House. The showcase was an immersive journey through the house’s design philosophy through a series of live presentations and engaging environments that celebrated the artistry, innovation and craftsmanship behind every creation.

The show opened with Ang (a Hindi word for body), a conceptual exploration of the human form through sculpted couture worn by twenty models. Layers of padding, hand construction and meticulous tailoring carved the contours of the body, revealing collarbones, shoulder blades, the subtle curve of the navel and the quiet definition of the torso. While the techniques drew upon the precision of European corsetry and tailoring, the body they celebrate was distinctly steeped in Indian aesthetics, embracing its natural proportions and nuances. The bodices were soft and flexible, allowing the wearer complete freedom of movement. Later, the guests witnessed a curated journey across the atelier, showcasing the unseen processes, textile traditions, architectural inspirations and contemporary innovations that define the label’s India Modern philosophy.

“For years, the runway has been the natural home of couture, but I’ve often felt its finest details disappear in motion. With Bespoke Couture 2026, we wanted people to come closer, to slow down, and to experience the craftsmanship behind every garment. The techniques that define our atelier are centuries old, but the way we present them should continue to evolve. Technology isn’t here to replace craftsmanship, but to honour it, amplify it and bring people closer to it. That, to me, is India Modern,” says Tarun, as he takes us through the details of the couture collection.