This edit transforms the beauty of nature into a wardrobe of fluid silhouettes!

For Delhi-based designer Shashank Arya, fashion is an ever-evolving canvas where Indian craftsmanship meets contemporary imagination. Launched in 2017, his eponymous label draws from a childhood spent in a family obsessed with fashion and design. Naturally artistic, Shashank gravitated towards painting and artwork before studying Fashion Studies and Textile Design at Pearl Academy of Fashion, Delhi. Four years working with celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani honed his understanding of occasion wear, Indian crafts and the intricacies of couture. In 2016, he took the entrepreneurial leap, starting his label from home with a small collection. Today, his creations have found favour with celebrities including Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal.