Designer Rahul Singh weaves the beauty of Indian heritage into Italian life in his new edit

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We were drawn to the idea of dressing for a life lived beautifully, where fashion is as much about an experience as it is about an outfit. As Indian designers, we wanted to interpret this sensibility through our own cultural identity rather than simply recreate an Italian aesthetic.

Our indigenous crafts became the bridge between these two worlds. Through the intricate storytelling of kantha embroidery, the fluidity of shibori, and the richness of Indian textiles, we brought an Indian soul to the Italian-inspired narrative.

Kantha became a canvas for the landscapes and memories of Italy—its Tuscan vineyards, lemon groves, historic cities and coastlines—while shibori introduced an organic, almost painterly quality to the garments. We combined these craft traditions with contemporary silhouettes, relaxed holiday dressing and a touch of glamour.