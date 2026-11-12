Linetribe_’s new edit looks at power dressing through sharp tailoring and prism of inner strength
Linetribe_ is known for its distinct design language and structure. So when Gaurav Jagtiani explored ‘The Unseen’ for the Maruti Suzuki Nexa Spotlight show at the LFWxFDCI, he looked at the elements of ambition, glamour and success as visible, tangible outcomes of human aspiration. His collection, Pinnacle, reflected inner strength, discipline and resilience in the outfits. Hence powerful silhouettes, cocoon like outerwear and deeper explorations of the sharp tailoring defined the showcase. Gaurav takes us through the details.
What specific techniques or textile treatments are highlights of this collection?
We utilised several key techniques such as the engineered hand done ombre panels which are carefully placed and hand ruched as inserts on the garments. The collection also sees various instances of careful panelled quilting which takes a simple 2D textile and gives it body and tactility. Many pieces also use multiple fabrics like the stretch jerseys that are skillfully attached to suitings and make for unpredictable pairings. Hand done shibori dyeing also appears in key pieces making a case for Indian artisanal techniques but in skillfully tailored pantsuits that are part of our signature power dressing aesthetic.
What should define autumn winter fashion this year?
For us at Linetribe_, regardless of season its always identity and the journey towards true self-expression that continue to define fashion at large!
Wardrobe must-haves this winter?
A brilliantly tailored power shoulder trench for sure.
What are your predictions for 2027 summer trends?
I think it’s going to be a balance of comfort and personal style that we are moving towards. For summer 2027, I see a lot of colours, interesting silhouettes and sheer layering.
Tell us about your other upcoming collections.
We are excited to be launching our bags this season. There are options of classic everyday shoulder bags as well as sleek, sophisticated handbags with stunning metal accents. The bags are going to be available on our websites as well as select MBO’s across the country.
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