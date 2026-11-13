Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra turn invitations into a fashion statement

An invitation once came with a postmark, not as a notification that briefly lit up your phone, but as something that lit up your mood and your whole week, and the party began the moment it landed on your doorstep. There was handwriting to recognise, an envelope to open and a guest list to wonder over, and between all that wondering sat the real question of what to wear. That anticipation is where Aamantran, the Festive ‘26 line from S&N by Shantnu & Nikhil, begins. Twenty-five years into dressing people for life’s grand celebrations, the Delhi-based brothers Shantnu and Nikhil Mehra have turned the card itself into a design archive. Ornamental borders, seals and crest motifs surface as prints and zari embroidery across bandhgalas, waistcoats, kurtas, kaftans and sari gowns in navy, black, rust and emerald.

The card becomes couture

Their belief runs deeper than any one occasion, though. Belonging, they say, “has never meant conforming,” and a good outfit needs no grand reason. Here, the two talk about the ritual of being invited.

Your starting point for Aamantran is the ritual of receiving an invitation. What interested you about that ritual beyond its nostalgia?

Nikhil: It was the anticipation that fascinated us. An invitation once had a certain ceremony to it. You recognised the handwriting, opened the envelope, read the names and immediately began imagining what lay ahead. Who would be there? What would the evening look like? And, inevitably, what would you wear?

Aamantran began with that feeling of looking forward to something. We took inspiration from the physical invitation, its typography, detailing and decorative elements, but the larger idea was to celebrate the excitement of having somewhere to go. After all, we’ve always believed in having a reason to dress up.