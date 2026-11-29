The many forms of life that grow around a fig tree, each finding their place alongside the other, inspire Surmaye’s latest festive collection, Where Life Gathers. The Mumbai-based mindful luxury fashion label founded by Swati Singhal and Prashant Singhal is known for blending traditional Indian handloom craftsmanship with contemporary minimalist design and carries this philosophy further with the new release.
Translating this idea of belonging into a wardrobe of handwoven saris, kurta sets and blouses, the collection draws on the imagery of figs, flowers, birds and woodland creatures.
“The inspiration for Where Life Gathers came from the fig tree. We were drawn to how much life seems to revolve around it — birds nesting in its branches, little creatures finding shelter among its foliage, flowers blooming and fruit ripening. There is something quite beautiful about how a single tree can become a home to so many forms of life. The thought also resonated with what the festive season means to us. Much like the fig tree, it is a time when life gathers around us — familiar faces, shared rituals, conversations and little moments that make being together special. That connection between the natural world and our own moments of coming together became the starting point for the collection,” begins Swati Singhal.
The edit offers a series of festive pieces that bring together colour, print, embroidery and traditional weaving, with designs that take you deep into the woods. “We wanted to interpret the world around the fig tree through textiles, creating a collection that feels abundant, joyful and full of little discoveries. Flowering branches, figs, birds, butterflies, foliage and little woodland creatures such as rabbits and squirrels became the starting points for our prints and motifs,” she shares.
The collection’s motifs first took shape on paper, with Studio Jaamuni Samundar creating delicate watercolour studies of figs, flowers, birds and foliage. These illustrations provided the foundation for the collection’s prints, with the imagined garden moving from brushstrokes onto silk. “We also wanted to capture the charm of a natural ecosystem, where different elements come together effortlessly, creating a sense of harmony without being too uniform. The artwork began with delicate watercolour studies of these natural elements, which were then translated onto silk. We were keen to preserve the spontaneity and artistic character of the original paintings — their fluidity and fine details — while allowing them to find a new expression on textiles. These hand-painted elements sit alongside geometric patterns, floral motifs, stripes, handwoven textures and embroidery,” she reveals.
A woodland setting runs through the collection, particularly where floral creepers, hopping bunnies, squirrels, bees and dragonflies appear in intricate embroidery. Luminous beads lend a subtle sheen to the motifs, while floral quilting traces the collars, hems and sleeves and diagonal quilted lines add texture to the pieces.
“We don’t necessarily associate occasion wear with being elaborate or heavily embellished. We have also enjoyed exploring the interplay of different textures and techniques — from handwoven jamdani and silks to intricate lace-like embroidery and quilting. We have worked with a variety of pure handwoven silks, including malda silk, mulberry silk, silk satin, organza and kota silk. The silks also provide a beautiful canvas for our watercolour-inspired prints and intricate embroidery. There are motifs and elements across the collection that you may not notice at first glance — a bird tucked into a branch, a small creature among the foliage or an unexpected combination of colours,” she elucidates.
The edit comprises approximately 60 styles and the founder tells us how these silhouettes can become versatile wardrobe staples, thanks to the complementary colour palette.
“Our saris can take on a very different character depending on the blouse they are paired with. Our blouses are designed to be mixed and matched, so there is room to experiment with colour and create different expressions with the same drape. It is a fairly expansive palette this season, with rich reds, purples, yellows, pinks, greens and blues sitting alongside softer shades of ivory, beige and pastels. The kurta sets can also be styled in different ways, with our handcrafted dupattas,” she signs off.
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