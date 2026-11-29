Translating this idea of belonging into a wardrobe of handwoven saris, kurta sets and blouses, the collection draws on the imagery of figs, flowers, birds and woodland creatures.

“The inspiration for Where Life Gathers came from the fig tree. We were drawn to how much life seems to revolve around it — birds nesting in its branches, little creatures finding shelter among its foliage, flowers blooming and fruit ripening. There is something quite beautiful about how a single tree can become a home to so many forms of life. The thought also resonated with what the festive season means to us. Much like the fig tree, it is a time when life gathers around us — familiar faces, shared rituals, conversations and little moments that make being together special. That connection between the natural world and our own moments of coming together became the starting point for the collection,” begins Swati Singhal.