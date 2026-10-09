Kolkata designer Avishek Naiya decodes his Puja collection, Sharod Arpan, with four exclusive looks flaunted by actor Jaya Ahsan

Comfortable, chic, repeat-worthy and eco-conscious. These new parameters define Gen Z fashion code. The younger generation of fashionistas is increasingly settling for simple yet elegant styles. For Durga Puja, too, the young brigade is experimenting with trends and traditions, creating comfortable yet extremely fashionable sartorial options that can be effortlessly carried through the sultry Puja days.

For this week’s Durga puja cover, we have one such young, emerging designer from Kolkata, Avishek Naiya, who blends Bengal weaves with contemporary eco-conscious fibres to create stylish handcrafted wonders. Avishek’s festive collection, Sharod Arpan, is comfortable, light, yet extremely stylish.

This collection celebrates Bengal’s natural beauty, festive spirit, and enduring textile heritage. Inspired by the landscapes, flowers, colours, fragrances, and familiar elements of Bengali nature, it explores how deeply nature is woven into the way Bengalis celebrate their festivals.