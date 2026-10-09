The PDKF Store reimagines Rajasthan’s age-old hand block printing with sharp geometric motifs

A

For us, the shift towards geometry came from wanting to look at hand block printing with a fresh eye. Rajasthan has such a rich and recognisable visual language, but we were interested in seeing how the same craft could speak to a more contemporary wardrobe. Geometry gave us that opportunity. The repetition, rhythm and slight variations that come from printing each motif by hand create something that feels precise yet still deeply human. It allowed us to retain the soul of the craft while giving it a cleaner, more modern expression. That idea carries through the whole collection, be it the Pushpa and Shanti saris, or the Lalita and Tulsi kurta sets.