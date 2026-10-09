The PDKF Store reimagines Rajasthan’s age-old hand block printing with sharp geometric motifs
The PDKF Store’s festive edit reimagines Rajasthan’s hand block-printing tradition through a contemporary design language. Moving beyond conventional floral and folkloric motifs, it highlights clean geometric patterns created by hand across cotton, silk and chiffon. The collection brings together saris, kurta sets, and accessories designed for the festive season. Created by the women artisans of Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, each piece connects thoughtful festive dressing with living craft traditions. Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur takes us through the collection.
The Festive Edit 2026 moves away from conventional floral and folkloric motifs toward clean, geometric patterns. What inspired this contemporary shift?
For us, the shift towards geometry came from wanting to look at hand block printing with a fresh eye. Rajasthan has such a rich and recognisable visual language, but we were interested in seeing how the same craft could speak to a more contemporary wardrobe. Geometry gave us that opportunity. The repetition, rhythm and slight variations that come from printing each motif by hand create something that feels precise yet still deeply human. It allowed us to retain the soul of the craft while giving it a cleaner, more modern expression. That idea carries through the whole collection, be it the Pushpa and Shanti saris, or the Lalita and Tulsi kurta sets.
How were these specific textiles chosen to complement geometric block prints for the festive season?
We wanted the collection to feel festive without becoming overly formal, so the choice of fabrics was very intentional. Cotton brings ease and everyday wearability, while silk adds richness and a sense of occasion. Chiffon introduces lightness and movement. Each textile responds differently to the block print, which allows the same geometric vocabulary to take on different personalities across saris, kurta sets, and accessories. The idea was to create pieces that feel special enough for a celebration but effortless enough to return to beyond the festive season.
How are colour trends shaping handloom collections this season?
The Festive Edit 2026 stays true to PDKF’s signature colour language, even as we experiment with a new vocabulary of geometric motifs. The palette remains distinctly PDKF with blush and coral pinks across the Pushpa and Soni saris, alongside powder blues, deep indigos, greens and yellows. Festive without being loud, these colours lend the collection a softer, more contemporary feel while keeping the pieces versatile enough to be worn well beyond the season.
What were some of the unique technical challenges the artisans faced while executing geometric patterns by hand?
Geometric patterns require a very different level of precision. With repetitive lines and forms, even the smallest shift in placement becomes visible. The artisans have to maintain consistency in alignment, pressure and spacing while working entirely by hand. At the same time, those slight variations are also what make hand block printing beautiful. The challenge was not to make the work look mechanically perfect, but to achieve a sense of rhythm and balance while preserving the individuality of the handmade process.
How have you kept the collection in sync with today’s generation’s evolving fashion choices?
We designed the collection with repeat wear for everyday life in mind. A sari can be styled traditionally for a festive gathering, but equally paired with a minimal blouse, shirt or contemporary jewellery for a more modern setting, while accessories offer a smaller way of bringing craft into an existing wardrobe. For us, versatility is also part of thoughtful consumption. A festive piece should not feel relevant for only one occasion. We want these garments to become pieces people return to, reinterpret and make their own over time.
What are the other regional, endangered, or lesser-known weaving techniques that you are actively trying to bring into the spotlight?
At The Princess Diya Kumari Foundation, we work closely with women artisans to preserve and bring greater visibility to traditional skills, particularly hand block printing rooted in Rajasthan. This commitment extends through the PDKF Artisan Collective (PAC), an initiative created to support women craft entrepreneurs, strengthen traditional practices and build sustainable, long-term livelihoods. In its most recent edition, PAC brought together more than 70 women artisans from 20 states, representing over 40 distinct craft traditions from across India. By bringing these diverse practices onto one platform, the Collective helps lesser-known regional techniques, local knowledge systems and craft traditions reach wider audiences, while keeping the women who sustain these practices at the centre of the conversation.
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