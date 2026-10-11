Azurina’s latest prints reveal a little more than meets the eye

“Talisman is our festive collection and I started by thinking about gifting. But the festive season in India also overlaps with the wedding season. I started thinking about how, in our culture, a bride is surrounded by wishes, prayers and little rituals intended to bring her luck and protect her as she begins a new chapter. That became the starting point for Talisman,” begins Dipu Krishnamurthi, founder.

Symbols of luck and protection are such a beautiful part of cultures around the world — we wear them as everyday jewellery or hang them in our homes. “I have evil eyes, hamsas and other little talismans around my home and in the jewellery I wear. I was drawn to symbols that felt familiar to me, but that also came from different traditions and carried this universal idea of wishing someone well. I liked the idea of taking that familiar tradition and translating it into something unexpected, our sleepwear and loungewear,” she shares.