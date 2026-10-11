Legacy reimagined: How Nilam India blends tradition and everyday elegance

The Sky Full of Stars collection started with Sanghamitra’s visit to Chandratal Lake. “The night sky there was just beautiful. It got us thinking about how we used to watch the moon and stars as kids. We wanted to bring that feeling into the collection, creating moons, stars, clouds and galaxies, and translate it onto fabric and comfortable clothing through hand block prints on 100 per cent cotton,” she recollects.

Her choice of colours, motifs and patterns for each collection depends on what inspired her at that point. “Sometimes it’s a place we’ve visited, sometimes it’s a feeling, a colour we’ve seen, or even something from everyday life. From there, we play around with the colours and motifs, we design those thoughts and finally design the wooden blocks to print,” she explains.

Nilam India focuses on slow and conscious fashion, and this approach influences the way they design and produce each piece. “For us, slow fashion is really about being thoughtful at every step. We don’t want to make clothes just for the sake of adding more products or building collections. We think about the design, the fabric, the print and how someone will actually wear it in their everyday life. We also make small batches and work closely with our artisans, so there’s a lot of thought and care that goes into every piece.”

The brand is known for block prints, hand screen prints, bandhani and handloom, on silhouettes that feel easy, modern and comfortable for everyday wear. “The idea is to make Indian craft feel like something you can wear every day, without giving it much thought or waiting for any occasion,” she adds.

Rs 1,500 onwards. Available online.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin