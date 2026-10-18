Bengaluru’s heritage jewellery label explores new expressions of personal style

Jewellery has long been a marker of wealth, status and power. Grandeur often came with precious stones, elaborate ornaments and little hesitation about making a statement. Today, however, a clean-cut design can command as much attention as an elaborate piece, and a man wearing a diamond ring without a wedding band need not have an explanation ready. Jewellery is moving beyond the conventions that once defined how it should look, who should wear it and when.
Two new collections from the C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers reflect different sides of this shift. Lure, from its contemporary sub-brand crash.club by CKC, explores the appeal of understated design. The group’s men’s jewellery collection, meanwhile, considers how adornment can become a more individual part of a man’s wardrobe.
With Lure, the emphasis is on the idea that luxury need not be loud to leave an impression. Clean cuts, muted tones and considered craftsmanship take precedence over conspicuous display. The collection speaks to a generation, particularly Gen Z, that is increasingly drawn to intentional choices over excess. Its guiding thought, ‘less is luxe,’ is not about owning less for the sake of it, but about choosing pieces that feel right.
“I wanted Lure to make people look at diamonds with fresh curiosity. A diamond’s outline shapes a jewel’s character — making its cut the collection’s signature. We explore heart, oval, pear, marquise and emerald alongside hexagonal step, octagon step, kite, shield, flame and half moon cuts, offering meaningful choices for personal taste,” shares Chaitanya V Cotha, creative director.
Rather than treating minimalism as a passing aesthetic, Lure approaches it as a way of thinking about design, where detail matters more than drama and a piece need not demand attention to make its presence felt. “We have worked with lab-grown diamonds and 18-carat gold across the gold set collection, designing each piece around the diamond’s shape. Our hero ring features a single lab-grown diamond without gold or prongs. Minimal design demands precision in proportion, with every setting tailored to the stone. The flame-cut ring in a sculpted rose gold wrap setting offers a fluid character, while the trillion step and shield-cut diamond pendant takes a geometric approach,” he elucidates.
The new men’s jewellery collection from the heritage jewellers takes a different route. The Bengaluru-based heritage house, with a history spanning more than 155 years, brings the conversation to a man’s personal relationship with jewellery. A gold chain worn with an open-collar shirt, a bracelet stacked beside a watch, a diamond ring on a hand without a wedding band or a brooch pinned to a jacket are all possibilities. The point is not that every man should wear jewellery, but that the choice should be his.
“Our approach was to make chains, bracelets, rings and brooches relevant to the modern man. Using new techniques to twist gold, classic chains take on contemporary proportions and textures. Bracelets reinterpret architectural patterns such as Greek motifs through contrasting metals and diamonds. Rings focus on geometry and restraint, while brooches offer versatile styling options for personal expression,” reveals C Vinod Hayagriv, creative director.
By making room for different forms of adornment, the collection moves away from rigid ideas of masculine dressing and towards a more personal interpretation of style.
“The collection brings together nature, symbolism and contemporary craftsmanship. A central gold deer represents grace and strength, while surrounding tree branches symbolise growth and resilience. Pear-shaped coral cabochons add war mth and an organic character. Sculptural designs, from animal forms to a golfer in motion, reflect the wearer’s personality. Contrasting metals, carefully placed diamonds and accents of coral, opal, malachite and black onyx add depth, texture and detail to the pieces. It brings together gold, platinum and diamonds with gemstones such as black onyx, malachite, topaz, coral, lapis lazuli, orange sapphires, garnets, chalcedony, rubies, emeralds and yellow sapphires. Enamelling adds colour and intricate detailing, while unconventional materials such as titanium, leather and rosewood introduce contrasting textures and finishes,” he tells us.
₹40,000 onwards. Across outlets.
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