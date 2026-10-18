Bengaluru’s heritage jewellery label explores new expressions of personal style

Two new collections from the C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers reflect different sides of this shift. Lure, from its contemporary sub-brand crash.club by CKC, explores the appeal of understated design. The group’s men’s jewellery collection, meanwhile, considers how adornment can become a more individual part of a man’s wardrobe.

With Lure, the emphasis is on the idea that luxury need not be loud to leave an impression. Clean cuts, muted tones and considered craftsmanship take precedence over conspicuous display. The collection speaks to a generation, particularly Gen Z, that is increasingly drawn to intentional choices over excess. Its guiding thought, ‘less is luxe,’ is not about owning less for the sake of it, but about choosing pieces that feel right.