This popular fashion house opens its flagship Bengaluru store with new collections

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The House of Rare has evolved into a multi-category fashion house, with each brand bringing a distinct point of view across menswear, womenswear, kidswear and footwear. Bringing them together allows us to give customers a more holistic view of the House in one destination. For us, an ecosystem is about expanding choice without compromising individuality. Each brand has its own identity, but together they create a larger lifestyle offering, something we are also beginning to explore through new categories such as our upcoming fragrance launch.