This popular fashion house opens its flagship Bengaluru store with new collections

Bengaluru’s Indiranagar has a new fashion destination with the opening of House of Rare’s 6,000-square-foot flagship store, spread across two floors. The largest House of Rare store in the city and the second-largest in India, it brings four labels under one roof: Rare Rabbit for menswear, Rareism for womenswear, Rare Ones for kidswear and Rare’Z for footwear and accessories. The store takes cues from Mediterranean architecture, complemented by a modern, minimal interior layout. The store opens with new collections, including Rare Rabbit’s Guild collection and Rareism’s latest A/W range, spanning everyday staples, occasion wear and festive dressing. Label co-founder Akshika Poddar walks us through the new store and its offerings.
Why did the brand adopt an ecosystem approach for this flagship store?
The House of Rare has evolved into a multi-category fashion house, with each brand bringing a distinct point of view across menswear, womenswear, kidswear and footwear. Bringing them together allows us to give customers a more holistic view of the House in one destination. For us, an ecosystem is about expanding choice without compromising individuality. Each brand has its own identity, but together they create a larger lifestyle offering, something we are also beginning to explore through new categories such as our upcoming fragrance launch.
What are the newest collections or products currently being launched across the four brands?
The latest offerings reflect the distinct design language of each brand. Rare Rabbit and Rareism are introducing their A/W ’26 collections, spanning elevated menswear and contemporary womenswear across everyday, occasion and statement dressing. We are focusing on pieces with a strong design point of view that can become part of a customer’s everyday wardrobe. Rare Rabbit’s Guild line brings an elevated expression to menswear, while Rareism offers contemporary styles for everyday, occasion and festive dressing. Rare’Z is expanding its footwear offering with its latest collections — including Otimo, Sugoi, Dust, Montare and Abruzzo. The footwear range spans sneakers, women’s styles, mules and open footwear.
What fabrics are you working with across the latest collections? How are prints, textures and embellishments being used in the latest collection?
A/W ’26 is very much about texture and materiality. Rareism explores satin, jacquards, plaid and expressive prints, while Rare Rabbit works with corduroy, herringbone, velvet and suede to add depth to menswear. Rare’Z explores leather, suede, mesh and varied textures across its footwear.
Will there be any exclusive products, launches or assortments available at this store?
The complete Sugoi series from Rare’Z is making its Bengaluru debut at the store, alongside Rare Rabbit Guild and Rareism’s latest A/W edit. Sugoi draws inspiration from Japanese footwear design and takes a more expressive approach, with four distinct sneaker silhouettes: Sugoi Still, Sugoi Membo, Sugoi Tug and Sugoi Nature. These styles reflect our focus on design, distinctive silhouettes, premium materials and everyday versatility.
₹499 onwards. At Indiranagar
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