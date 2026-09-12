This Varanasi-based label brings romance back to the Banarasi sari!

Banarasiya begins where inheritance meets instinct. Born from a three-generation family deeply rooted in the banarasi textile trade, the label was founded in 2020 by Nilesh Agarwal with an unfussy ambition: to make the extraordinary world of banarasi more accessible, without diluting its soul. Today, with co-founder Radhika Agarwal shaping its creative voice, the brand brings the romance of the loom into a contemporary wardrobe. For Radhika, the connection is intimate. Childhood journeys to Varanasi, spent sourcing saris with her family, meant watching her mother and grandmother treat their banarasis as heirlooms rather than mere garments. A former management consultant with an early love for fashion, she now leads Banarasiya’s brand, content and creative direction, while Nilesh steers the production and in-house design team, drawing on a decade of hands-on craft knowledge. The result is a label that understands that tradition need not whisper. Its latest wedding and celebration edit, Noore, is woven in Varanasi’s karkhanas in a riot of celebratory colour — saris conceived not simply to be worn, but carried through vows, rituals and those deliciously cinematic nights when life changes course. Earlier, Lehr (SS ’26) explored a softer register: kora katan and chiffon in sun-kissed hues, their fluid drape capturing the rhythm of a summer breeze. From the loom to its flagship store in Varanasi’s Ravindrapuri, opened in October 2025, Banarasiya is quietly rewriting the rules of the heirloom — keeping the craft sacred, while making the sari feel gloriously, irresistibly now. We catch up with Radhika to find out everything we need to know about their latest edit, Noore, that has just hit stores.