Vaishali S explores the intricacies of Indian weaves in her latest collection

For years, Indian occasion dressing has been defined by abundance, be it intricate embroidery, high-shine textiles, or elaborate silhouettes. As a new festive season approaches, a quieter shift is emerging and keeping in line with that, designer Vaishali S too has experimented further with fabrics.

“For me, luxury has never been about how much you can add to a garment. It is about how much depth, emotion, and craftsmanship you can create within it. India has an extraordinary vocabulary of handwoven textiles. When you look closely at a beautiful chanderi, khun, jamdani or maheshwari, there is already so much complexity in the weave, the irregularity of the hand, the movement of the threads. I have always felt that covering it with excessive embellishment can sometimes hide the very thing that makes it precious,” Vaishali elaborates.

So, Vaishali began exploring how the textile itself could become the embellishment. Through cording, pleating, knotting, draping, and sculpting, she could make a fabric move from two dimensions into three and sometimes almost four dimensions. Light created the sparkle; shadows created the decoration.