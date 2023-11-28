Swedish Embassy celebrates diplomatic relations with India with a sustainable show, Fashion Forever

The Embassy of Sweden recently hosted a fashion show focusing on sustainability and circular economy - a tribute to India and Sweden’s mutual interest in sustainable fashion. The event also celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations between Sweden and India.

The show brought together outfits made from India’s eco-friendly and hand-spun khadi fabric, as well as Swedish sustainable textiles and smart materials. A strong set of innovative textile pieces was showcased including clothes made from forest slag products and recycled shirts, clothes that dissolve in high-temperature water; and even clothes that communicate with the wearer through an integrated camera – especially targeting fashionistas who are hearing and visually impaired.

Susanne Nejderås, Textile Strategist at Science Park Borås

Speaking on the occasion, Jan Thesleff, Sweden’s Ambassador to India says, “The Swedish fashion scene has experienced a remarkable transition thanks to the combined efforts of designers, industry and academics who are dedicated to developing a circular fashion sector. The event Fashion Forever demonstrates Sweden’s commitment to sustainable development by showcasing the cutting edge of eco-friendly materials and clothing.”

The show was curated and mentored by Sunil Sethi, Chairman, of Fashion Design Council of India, with collections from the Centre of Excellence for Khadi, and a strong set of Swedish fashion brands including H&M, Lindex as well as the Swedish School of Textiles. A special collection named Kajsa was designed and created by the Centre of Excellence for Khadi (CoEK) with so mark the diamond jubilee of Sweden-India relations. CoEK is set up by KVIC- Ministry of MSME in association with NIFT.

Fashion Forever show at the Swedish Embassy

Anna-Karin Dahlberg, Director of Sustainability at Lindex, says, “As a major player in the fashion industry we not only have a lot of responsibility but also have great opportunities to make a difference and contribute to the transformation of the fashion industry. We are happy to see the steps that some of our partners in India are taking within social and environmental sustainability”.

The event also featured a special collection by the Swedish School of Textiles focusing on bio-based material and smart wearable textiles assisting blind and deaf people. "The garments have been remade from old clothes such as used workwear. We will also show garments made from new, sustainable materials such as paper yarn. In addition, we want to show the groundbreaking possibilities of smart textiles as textiles and clothing are also important in medical technology," says Susanne Nejderås, Textile Strategist at Science Park Borås and the Swedish School of Textiles at the University of Borås.

The exhibition Fashion. Forever, produced by the Swedish Institute, was also showcased at the event. The exhibition provided an overview of innovations from Sweden's foremost fashion pioneers.