What Black men’s fashion says — and what it costs

Growing up on the South Side of Chicago, Rev Dr Howard-John Wesley understood early that what he wore as a Black boy mattered. His father, a pastor who had migrated north from Louisiana after World War II, believed clothes were a form of protection and presentation — a way to access spaces where Black people were not always welcome.

“He always had an impeccable sense of shirt, tie and suit,” recalls Wesley, now a senior pastor in Alexandria, Virginia. His father also had firm rules. Baseball caps were banned — some street gangs wore them in certain ways, and he feared that police or others might make assumptions about his son.

Clothing, Wesley realised, was more than fabric — it was signal, shield and sometimes, a weapon used against him. That relationship between fashion and perception sits at the centre of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new Costume Institute exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which opens to the public on 10 May. The exhibit foregrounds the work of Black menswear designers and draws from Monica L Miller’s influential 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

The show launches just after the Met Gala, themed Tailored For You, with Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton and A$AP Rocky among the co-chairs alongside Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

“It’s always a dialogue between what you can put on and what you can’t take off,” says Jonathan Square, a Parsons School of Design professor and adviser on the exhibit. For Black men, clothes have often served as both expression and armour — a means of asserting dignity in the face of systemic oppression, while constantly being read through a lens of stereotype.

Styles over the decades reflect shifting strategies. In the 1920s, the zoot suit — with its exaggerated silhouette — made a bold statement in Harlem and beyond. In the ’80s and ’90s, hip-hop culture brought sagging jeans, oversized jerseys and brand-heavy streetwear to the mainstream. Yet these choices weren’t always just about trends; they were statements of identity, defiance or pride.

Kimberly Jenkins, fashion scholar and founder of the Fashion and Race Database, contributed to the exhibit’s catalogue. She notes that for Black men, “clothing matters in terms of social mobility, self-expression and agency.” For some, that meant dressing sharply, like civil rights leader W.E.B. Du Bois, who saw style as a form of respectability. For others, fashion became a challenge to white norms — from the Black Panthers’ berets to Afrocentric dashikis.

But fashion has also been policed. In 2013, a young Black man sued a New York department store after being racially profiled for buying an expensive belt. NBA players like Allen Iverson were targeted in 2005 when the league imposed a dress code to distance them from hip-hop style. And even as streetwear has become big business, Elka Stevens of Howard University says it’s still judged differently depending on who wears it.

“Street culture once seen as marginal is now global,” she says. “But who wears it still affects how it’s perceived.”

Perhaps no example illustrates this more starkly than the killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in 2012, whose hoodie was seen by his shooter as threatening. “That garment has become so universal,” says Stevens. “But on a Black body, it changes everything.”

Rev Wesley felt that shift personally. After Martin’s death, he once wore a hoodie in the pulpit to express his fear for his own sons, now 21 and 18. Sagging jeans were never allowed. “Maybe I’m wrong for that,” he admits. “But I worry how they’ll be seen.”

“To me, it’s a shame that my attire can neither hide my colour nor elevate me beyond stereotype,” Wesley says. “But it can confirm it — even when it shouldn’t.”