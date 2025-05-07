Woven across borders: How Indian fabrics and prints found a home in the West

Indian fabrics and prints have long been admired for their intricate craftsmanship, rich heritage, and vibrant aesthetics. Over the years, these textiles have not only retained their cultural value at home but have also been embraced and adapted by the West in fashion, décor, and design.

One of the most iconic Indian contributions to global fashion is the use of hand-block printing, especially from regions like Rajasthan. Prints like Bagru and Sanganeri, known for their floral motifs and earthy colour palettes, have found a place in western clothing brands looking to add artisanal charm to their collections. These prints often appear on summer dresses, scarves, and even home linens, bringing a rustic elegance that resonates with global audiences.