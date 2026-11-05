This Dhanteras, here is what these eight Kolkata jewellers have to offer

Purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras is more than a festive custom: a sacred symbol of good fortune, light, and new beginnings. From invoking Goddess Lakshmi and Kuber to welcoming good luck, these Kolkata brands blend artistry with timelessness in their festive edit, whether you are looking for classic 22K hallmarked gold heritage designs, certified diamonds, or contemporary 925 sterling silver.
This season, Senco Gold & Diamonds presents its Shagun Collection, a festive range featuring meticulously crafted jewellery in yellow gold, diamonds, antique and Polki designs, alongside lightweight, pocket-friendly 9-karat gold jewellery. Blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics, the collections offer something for every style, occasion and budget.
Inspired by Goddess Lakshmi, the eternal symbol of wealth, prosperity, and abundance, BC Sen Jewellers’ festive edit, Dhanalakshmi, is an exquisite temple jewellery collection that celebrates the divine beauty of Indian heritage through the timeless allure of 22K gold. Adorned with sacred motifs of Goddess Lakshmi, blooming lotuses, majestic elephants, and graceful peacocks, each creation carries a profound story of faith, auspiciousness, and tradition.
With a legacy spanning over 129 years, M.B. Sons (J) brings together the royal heritage of Ratangarh, Rajasthan, and the world-renowned craftsmanship of Bengal. This celebratory season, the brand’s festive edit showcases an exquisite selection of intricately crafted gold jewellery, elegant diamond creations, and regal kundan polki masterpieces, featuring everything from timeless traditional designs to contemporary statement pieces.
A distinctive highlight of this year's festive offering is Nandi by Sawansukha, a limited-edition gold coin initiative introduced by the brand, and a portion of the proceeds from the initiative will go towards Gau seva or cattle care. Besides this, the festive collections showcase Sawansukha’s expertise across gold, diamond and Jadau jewellery, bringing together traditional Indian techniques and contemporary design sensibilities. From intricate detailing and statement-making Jadau creations to versatile diamond and gold pieces, the assortment caters to a wide range of festive preferences.
As the festive season gathers momentum, Bharti Bangur Fine Jewels presents The Solenne Collection, an ode to contemporary elegance crafted for the many moods of Diwali. From the auspiciousness of Dhanteras and the playful energy of taash parties to Diwali soirées and intimate get-togethers, the collection brings together natural diamonds, polki, jadau, gold, pearls and coloured gemstones for occasions that call for jewellery with presence and personality. The edit boasts necklaces, chokers, earrings, solitaire studs, cocktail rings, bracelets, kadas and bangles, along with signet rings, chains, statement bracelets, cufflinks, brooches, lapel pins and kurta buttons, creating an expansive repertoire for women and men alike.
As Diwali illuminates homes, soirées and city nights, Inarra Atelier introduces The Éclat Collection, a curation of lab-grown diamond jewellery created to capture the brilliance and glamour of the festive season. Designed for intimate gatherings as much as grand celebrations, the collection brings a contemporary sense of occasion to the jewellery wardrobe. Choose your pick from gold bangles and timeless studs, a delicate layered necklace or a pair of Polki studs, or even sculptural chokers and carved coloured gemstone pieces.
This Diwali, Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation presents Riwaaz, an exquisite festive jewellery collection inspired by the timeless beauty of the diya and the spirit of celebration it represents. Bringing together diamonds, polki and vivid gemstones, the collection celebrates the richness of Indian craftsmanship through designs that feel both inherently traditional and beautifully relevant to the modern woman. From statement necklaces that command attention to delicate earrings, elegant bracelets and versatile everyday jewels, Riwaaz has been conceived for the many moods of the festive season.
Celebrating this evolving approach to festive dressing, Avama Jewellers presents Utsav, a thoughtfully curated collection of gold, diamonds and polki jewellery that brings together the richness of traditional craftsmanship with a distinctly modern sensibility. Designed for the woman who appreciates heritage but dresses with a contemporary eye, the collection features elegant, statement-making pieces that transition seamlessly from intimate Diwali pujas to festive lunches, card parties and evening celebrations. From intricate jhumkas and refined diamond earrings to delicate necklaces, versatile chokers, polki rings and elegant bracelets, Utsav offers jewellery that is designed to be styled, layered and reimagined.