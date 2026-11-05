This Dhanteras, here is what these eight Kolkata jewellers have to offer

As the festive season gathers momentum, Bharti Bangur Fine Jewels presents The Solenne Collection, an ode to contemporary elegance crafted for the many moods of Diwali. From the auspiciousness of Dhanteras and the playful energy of taash parties to Diwali soirées and intimate get-togethers, the collection brings together natural diamonds, polki, jadau, gold, pearls and coloured gemstones for occasions that call for jewellery with presence and personality. The edit boasts necklaces, chokers, earrings, solitaire studs, cocktail rings, bracelets, kadas and bangles, along with signet rings, chains, statement bracelets, cufflinks, brooches, lapel pins and kurta buttons, creating an expansive repertoire for women and men alike.