The fastest way to spot a real Dhakai Jamdani

The Dhakai Jamdani has all the grandeur of a Benarasi with a lighter, airier feel. The soft pastels shades, with its floral buttis or a wide ornate border, can always be relied on to create a regal daytime look. With a well-chosen blowse, it needs almost no styling.

But as demand climbs before the festival, so do the lookalikes. Here's how to make sure the saree you bring home is the real thing.