Want pre-loved designer bags? Head to these luxury sales in Bangkok

Designer handbags rarely come cheap, which is why the pre-loved market keeps growing. This season, Bangkok is hosting one of the region's biggest luxury resale sales. Organised by Thai luxury resale company MOPPET Brandname, the series runs across three events from November 2026 to January 2027, all at CentralWorld.

Three designer resale sales are coming to Bangkok this season

The organisers claim that customers can peruse over 18,000 genuine luxury goods from over 30 designer brands, including rare collector's items and well-known blockbusters. Names including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Gucci, Prada, Celine, and Dior have appeared in previous editions, with discounts as low as 10% off the original price. Every item is 100% authentic, according to MOPPET, and promotions and prizes are scheduled every day.