Want pre-loved designer bags? Head to these luxury sales in Bangkok

Designer handbags rarely come cheap, which is why the pre-loved market keeps growing. This season, Bangkok is hosting one of the region's biggest luxury resale sales. Organised by Thai luxury resale company MOPPET Brandname, the series runs across three events from November 2026 to January 2027, all at CentralWorld.
The organisers claim that customers can peruse over 18,000 genuine luxury goods from over 30 designer brands, including rare collector's items and well-known blockbusters. Names including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Gucci, Prada, Celine, and Dior have appeared in previous editions, with discounts as low as 10% off the original price. Every item is 100% authentic, according to MOPPET, and promotions and prizes are scheduled every day.
Phase 1: MOPPET Winter Sale 2026
November 12-22, 2026 · CentralWorld Live Hall, 8th Floor
Phase 2: MOPPET Big Sale 2026
December 18-29, 2026 · CentralWorld Pulse Hall, 7th Floor (next to Sushiro)
Phase 3: MOPPET New Year Sale 2027
January 15-24, 2027 · CentralWorld Pulse Hall, 7th Floor (next to Sushiro)
All events run from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm. CentralWorld is directly connected to BTS Chit Lom, so it's easy to reach from most central hotels.
Pre-loved luxury rewards preparation. Here's how to get the most from the sale:
Do your homework. Check current resale prices for the bags you want, so you can tell a bargain from a markdown.
Inspect before you buy. Look closely at corners, handles, hardware and linings, and ask how the condition is graded.
Ask about policies. Confirm the return, exchange and authenticity terms before you pay.
Go early. Popular styles tend to go first, so the first days of each event are usually the best for selection.
Set a budget. With thousands of items on display, a spending limit keeps things sensible.
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