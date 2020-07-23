Out of the many good things in life, we miss a glass of cold brew topped with white foamy cream drizzled with chocolate syrup. Or a dollop of vanilla ice-cream adding a jazz to the coffee mix. Just sinful. While its still time for the pandemic to get over, you can satiate your cravings at home by these easy recipes by Lavazza to make your Zoom party more happening.

Almond Honey Coldbrew

Ingredients

Honey Sauce: 1/2 ounce

honey 1/2 ounce

hot water

Coffee: 8 ounces cold brew 4 ounces water 2 ounces unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Sweetener of choice, if desired

Directions

In a small bowl, combine the honey and hot water until smooth.

Add to a glass with ice.

Pour the coffee, water, almond milk and sweetener into the glass and stir well.

Serve immediately.

Peppermint Mocha Coldbrew

Ingredients

1 cup cold brew

8 coconut milk ice cubes

1/4 tsp peppermint syrup

2 Tbsp light chocolate syrup

1 Tbsp cocoa powder

Directions

Pour your coconut milk (or any milk) into an ice cube tray - you'll need at least 8-10 - cover with plastic wrap and freeze.

Add all ingredients to a blender and mix until well combined, adding an extra milk ice cube if needed.

Taste and adjust flavours as needed.

Serve immediately or chill/freeze for later. Whipped cream, chocolate syrup and fresh mint make lovely toppings.

Notes *You can use light coconut milk or another milk, but full-fat coconut will yield a creamier frappe. Plus, it's vegan friendly.

Cream Cold brew

Ingredients

2 scoops of vanilla ice cream

1 cup coldbrew, the stronger the better

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream, cold

1/8 tsp coffee powder

10ml vanilla syrup

1 tsp granulated sugar

Waffle cone wafers (optional), for garnish

Coffee beans (optional), for garnish

Directions

In a cream whipper, combine the coffee powder, vanilla syrup and cold heavy cream.

Scoop two scoops of vanilla ice cream into a tall glass.

Slowly pour over the cold coffee leaving 1/2in of room at the top. Dollop the espresso whipped cream on top and sprinkle with ground espresso beans.

Garnish with a waffle cone wafer.

Serve immediately with straws and a spoon.