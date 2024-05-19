World Bee Day: From the beehive to your table

As we celebrate World Bee Day today, it is important to recognise the invaluable contributions of nature's precious pollinators and explore the many benefits of honey, especially when they are extracted naturally from forest regions like the Sundarbans. From its antioxidant properties to its antibacterial qualities, source-based honey offers plenty of goodness that can nourish both body and soul. Incorporating natural and pure forest honey into our meals can provide several advantages and enhance our food indulgence.

In the kitchen, honey serves as a versatile ingredient that redefines both sweet and savoury dishes. Its natural sweetness balances out the acidity of vinegars and citrus, while its viscosity adds flavour volume and richness to sauces and dressings. From marinades and glazes to desserts and cocktails, honey provides its unique essence to a variety of recipes, elevating their flavour profiles as well as nutrition.

Let’s explore some recipes by chef Kunal Kapur that can be transformed with the hint of 100 percent pure and natural honey to it.

Peanut Butter Honey Fudge

Ingredients:

- 1 cup of Peanut Butter (preferably made with jaggery with no-sugar added)

- 3/4 cup of Saffola Honey

- ½ cup of white or dark chocolate chips

- Coarse Sea Salt (as per taste)

Method:

- Combine the peanut butter, honey and chocolate chips in a small saucepan.

- Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until the chocolate chips are melted, and all the ingredients are mixed.

- Spread the fudge in a 20x20 cm - 8x8" pan, sprinkle the surface with some coarse salt and refrigerate until set.

- Cut into 2.5 cm - 1" squares and store in an air-tight container in the fridge.

Honey Mango Sunshine Smoothie

Ingredients:

- 1 ripe Mango (peeled and diced)

- 1/2 cup of plain Greek yogurt

- 1/2 cup of coconut water

- 1 tablespoon 100% pure and naturalHoney (preferably natural forest honey)

- Juice of 1/2 lime

- Handful of ice cubes

- A few fresh mint leaves for garnish

Method:

- Put the diced mango, Greek yogurt, coconut water, natural honey, lime juice, and ice cubes in a blender.

Blend on high speed until smooth and creamy, ensuring all ingredients are well combined.

- Taste and adjust sweetness by adding more100% pure and natural Honey as desired.

- Pour the smoothie into glasses and garnish with fresh mint leaves.

- Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing taste of this Honey Mango Smoothie!

Honey Lemon Paneer

Ingredients:

- 250g Paneer, cut into cubes

- 2 tbsp of 100% pure and natural Honey (preferably natural forest honey)

- 1 Lemon juice

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1 tsp ginger, grated

- 1 tbsp of soy sauce

- 1 tbsp of olive oil

- Salt and pepper to taste

- Fresh cilantro for garnish

Instructions:

- Heat olive oil in a pan over medium temperature. Add minced garlic and grated ginger, sauté until fragrant.

- Add paneer cubes to the pan and cook until lightly golden brown on all sides, about 5 minutes.

- In a small bowl, mix 100% pure and natural honey, lemon juice, and soy sauce.

- Pour the honey lemon sauce over the paneer in the pan. Stir well to coat the paneer evenly.

- Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, allowing the sauce to thicken slightly and coat the paneer.

- Season with salt and pepper to taste.

- Remove from heat and garnish with fresh cilantro.

- Serve hot with steamed rice or naan. Enjoy your delicious Honey Lemon Paneer!

Beyond just a sweet addition to our meals, honeyreflects the rich biodiversity of its origins, embodying the pristine ecosystems and diligent work of bees. As we savor its distinct flavor, let's also recognize the importance of preserving these habitats for the well-being of both bees and humans alike.A world without bees would not only mean the loss of honey but also disrupt pollination processes critical for food production. From the beehive to your table, bees play an indispensable role in ensuring the growth of fruits, vegetables, and nuts that make up a significant portion of our diet. Therefore, it's important for us to keep this process intact by safeguarding bee populations and their habitats.