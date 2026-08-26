What is Baal Mithai, also known as the 'chocolate of Uttarakhand?'

The most renowned mithai of Almora has a history which runs from the time when roads of the hills were made by the British to the time of the war in Burma. This fudgy khoya sweet, known as Baal Mithai, was unknown till the beginning of the 20th century. It is made of browned caramalized khoya. Local folklore says Kumaoni soldiers carried Baal Mithai to Burma during World War II.

What is the history of Almora's Baal Mithai?

Almora was the headquarters of the Kumaon Commissioners after 1857, following the takeover of the province by the British Crown. Almora was the cultural centre of Kumaon and its back-door entry point. Kathgodam was at least a two-day journey from motorised buses passing via Kosi, Ranikhet, Bhowali and Jeolikot. The villagers of Bageshwar, Gangoli Haat and Pithoragarh came walking for six or seven days.