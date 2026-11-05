Gaggan Anand's Bangkok restaurant ranks No. 2 globally, two sustainability-focused Indian kitchens enter top 50

Gaggan Anand's eponymous Bangkok restaurant, Gaggan, has been named the second-best restaurant in the world in the 2026 edition of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, announced on November 4 in Lima, Peru.

The restaurant also claimed the title of Asia's Best Restaurant, but the story is about more than a coveted ranking. The Kolkata-born chef's Bangkok restaurant is celebrated for reinventing Indian cuisine through rebellious progressive gastronomy.

World’s No. 2 restaurant isn’t a meal, it's a 150-minute culinary show

In a 2025 Instagram post Anand described the concept of the eatery, saying, "It’s a 2-2.30 hours show. It’s 25 courses with 5 acts. No wine or beverage menu one price one ticket."

He further added, "We only do 8 -9 rounds per week. It’s all about memory and not bucket list."

Gaggan replaces formal dining with theatrical, multi-course emoji menus, molecular techniques, dynamic music, and immersive storytelling.

Anand's success offers a compelling example of how culinary traditions can be reimagined without losing their identity.