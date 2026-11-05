Gaggan Anand's Bangkok restaurant ranks No. 2 globally, two sustainability-focused Indian kitchens enter top 50

Gaggan Anand's eponymous Bangkok restaurant, Gaggan, has been named the second-best restaurant in the world in the 2026 edition of The World's 50 Best Restaurants, announced on November 4 in Lima, Peru.
The restaurant also claimed the title of Asia's Best Restaurant, but the story is about more than a coveted ranking. The Kolkata-born chef's Bangkok restaurant is celebrated for reinventing Indian cuisine through rebellious progressive gastronomy.
In a 2025 Instagram post Anand described the concept of the eatery, saying, "It’s a 2-2.30 hours show. It’s 25 courses with 5 acts. No wine or beverage menu one price one ticket."
He further added, "We only do 8 -9 rounds per week. It’s all about memory and not bucket list."
Gaggan replaces formal dining with theatrical, multi-course emoji menus, molecular techniques, dynamic music, and immersive storytelling.
Anand's success offers a compelling example of how culinary traditions can be reimagined without losing their identity.
The restaurant rose from sixth place in 2025 to second in 2026, finishing behind Spain's Asador Etxebarri, celebrated for its mastery of wood-fire cooking.
Copenhagen's Alchemist secured third place, followed by Mexico City's Quintonil and Hong Kong's Wing.
The rankings are determined by votes from more than 1,100 international restaurant industry experts across 28 regions.
Although such lists are influential rather than definitive measures of culinary excellence, they can significantly affect a restaurant's international visibility, reputation and appeal to travelling diners.
A defining moment for Indian gastronomy
The 2026 rankings brought further recognition for restaurants in India. Mumbai's Masque, founded by Aditi Dugar and led by head chef Varun Totlani, entered the top 50 at No. 26, while Prateek Sadhu's NAAR in Kasauli secured the 49th position and received the Sustainable Restaurant Award.
It marks the first time two restaurants based in India have appeared together in the global top 50.
Their recognition reflects different approaches to contemporary Indian dining. Masque focuses on seasonal ingredients, regional culinary traditions and inventive tasting menus, while NAAR draws attention to Himalayan ingredients and its relationship with the surrounding landscape.
For years, international perceptions of Indian cuisine were often shaped by a relatively narrow selection of dishes. Restaurants such as Gaggan and Masque have helped expand that conversation with culinary ideas can support sophisticated, experimental dining experiences.
There is also a meaningful distinction between recognition for an Indian chef abroad and recognition for restaurants operating within India. Both contribute to the global reputation of Indian gastronomy, but the latter also creates opportunities to attract international diners directly to the country.
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