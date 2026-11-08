When an 8 YO Prince Harry gave cooking tips to the royal chef

Prince Harry may have grown up in a royal household, but when it comes to breakfast, he has a particular fondness for a simple favourite: crispy bacon. At the age of only eight years, Prince Harry taught one professional royal chef a way of preparing incredibly crispy bacon. This unexpected lesson happened after the prince spent a vacation with his family at Walt Disney World and found out the secret trick to make extra-crispy bacon.

How Prince Harry's Disney World trip led to a cooking lesson for a royal chef

In an interview, Chef Darren McGrady shared this incident. Darren is a chef trained at the Savoy Hotel, and he has also worked for 15 years in the Buckingham Palace kitchen. During his career, he has served as the head chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry.