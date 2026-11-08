When an 8 YO Prince Harry gave cooking tips to the royal chef

Prince Harry may have grown up in a royal household, but when it comes to breakfast, he has a particular fondness for a simple favourite: crispy bacon. At the age of only eight years, Prince Harry taught one professional royal chef a way of preparing incredibly crispy bacon. This unexpected lesson happened after the prince spent a vacation with his family at Walt Disney World and found out the secret trick to make extra-crispy bacon.
In an interview, Chef Darren McGrady shared this incident. Darren is a chef trained at the Savoy Hotel, and he has also worked for 15 years in the Buckingham Palace kitchen. During his career, he has served as the head chef to Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Prince William, and Prince Harry.
Darren McGrady said that the incident occurred after the royal family returned from their visit to Walt Disney World. He cooked the bacon using the same broiling technique that he usually uses. The bacon was the same kind commonly available in the United States.
But there was another idea coming from eight-year-old Prince Harry. He pointed out that the bacon which he had consumed at Disney World was quite crispy and could even snap. He gave the idea that the key to this was to bake the bacon first and then wrap it in paper towels and microwave it for one minute.
The seasoned chef was certainly surprised when he got the cooking instructions from the young prince at first. However, after the young prince was gone, Darren tried using the uncommon combination. Surprisingly, it turned out to be successful.
There is also a practical benefit of Prince Harry’s method. Cooking bacon in the microwave alone requires several paper towels and leaves no fat at all. Broiling the bacon allows people to collect any leftover fat for future use and get crispy bacon by microwaving it for a minute.