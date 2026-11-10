5 Bengaluru bakeries with great coffee

Bengaluru's food and café scene is never short of surprises. Every other day, a new hangout spot seems to make its way into the city's buzzing social scene, giving people yet another reason to step out. But with so many choices around, picking the right place can sometimes be a task. So, if you're someone who enjoys the aroma of freshly baked goodies paired with a well-brewed cup of coffee, we've rounded up some of the city's bakeries that deserve a place on your must-visit list.
This café brings together some of the finest brews and freshly baked delights. It might be a bit on the expensive side but the master-trained pastry chefs serving their buttery croissants and intricate mousse cakes make it worth the try. Their espresso drinks and cold brews are also highly rated and expertly crafted. Moreover, the interiors are a part of the charm, making it one of the best places to take your date to.
Although not a standard bakery, it features an on-site live bakery alongside its multi-floor specialty coffee house. With its charming decor and cozy interiors, this sits right at one of our favourites. The hot chocolate is one of the most revered drinks in roastery. Apart from that, its focus on single-origin coffees, precision brews, and handcrafted baked goods are some of the reason, this is one of the must-trys.
Baked goods and cakes are where the bakery really shines. The cupcakes, topped with rich, creamy frosting, are among the standout picks. But the clear winner has to be the Banana Pudding. The coffee, on the other hand, is fairly standard. It does the job when you need a quick hot drink and also pairs nicely with the cakes but do not have a series of choices to choose from.
With its fancy interiors and charming designs it serves as a good place for an evening meet up. This French-inspired patisserie offers premium European pastries and an intimate atmosphere. Some of the crowd favourites are Burnt Basque Cheesecake, White Rose Mocha, Almond Croissant and Tiramisu
Weekends are best avoided if you prefer a quieter visit, as the café tends to be packed. Its reasonable prices and relaxed ambience keep the crowds coming back. Among the popular picks are the Chocolate Truffle Cake, Choco Decadence, Red Velvet Sundae, sourdough pizzas and lasagna. When it comes to coffee, Glen's Signature Coffee and the classic cappuccino are regular favourites.