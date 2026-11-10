5 Bengaluru bakeries with great coffee

Bengaluru's food and café scene is never short of surprises. Every other day, a new hangout spot seems to make its way into the city's buzzing social scene, giving people yet another reason to step out. But with so many choices around, picking the right place can sometimes be a task. So, if you're someone who enjoys the aroma of freshly baked goodies paired with a well-brewed cup of coffee, we've rounded up some of the city's bakeries that deserve a place on your must-visit list.