This sushi festival has one dish worth driving across Chennai for

Let’s get the important bit out of the way first. There is a Yuzu soy tuna tataki at YouMee’s sushi festival that is worth driving across the city for, as we did. If that is all you read, great. Go.

A little wasabi, a lot of yuzu and some very good sushi

For those still here, 'You Had MEE at Sushi' runs into next month, and we started with the Kimchi futomaki. It is crunchy and creamy at once, and the kimchi’s heat comes through without bullying anything. There is a little sourness from the fermentation and a sweetness we could not trace to anything, and the vegetables inside add a little umami. The rice pulls the heat down, mellowing it all out.