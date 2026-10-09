Golden Dragon Feast brings three Chinese regions to one table in Chennai

We knew we were in trouble when the lotus root chips started disappearing before we had properly decided whether we liked them. At Stix, Hyatt Regency Chennai, we quickly realised the Golden Dragon Feast—which brings together flavours from Canton, Sichuan, and Hunan—was going to require some restraint. That is usually a good sign at a restaurant, when the conversations pause because everyone is busy reaching for the same plate.

Three regional cuisines come together across crispy, spicy and richly flavoured plates

We started with Warm edamame with yuzu and Maldon salt, a dish that gets its restraint right. The yuzu is so subtle that we had to actively look for it, but the flaky salt does enough to keep things interesting. Every now and then, it comes through with a little burst of saltiness and a lovely change in texture, keeping the edamame firmly in charge.

Then came a soup, a light Hunan-style broth with shimeji mushrooms and truffle oil. The Mala crispy lotus root chips were a different story. The lotus root is cut a little thicker than usual, fried until crisp and served with a heap of dried red chilli. The chef compares them to French fries, and we can see why. They have that same satisfying crunch and easy, snackable quality, with the dried chilli giving them a distinctly Chinese edge. If you are a committed French fry person, this is a surprisingly good detour.