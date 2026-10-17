Liquid Gold: Only 40 bottles of this Macallan whisky exist. One just sold for $2.8 million

“There’s a perfect storm of factors around the 1926,” says Johnny Fowle, Global Head of Whisky & Spirits, Sotheby’s. “Rarity alone doesn’t explain it. Those 40 bottles developed an extraordinary history of their own which has become indelibly linked to their auction history: different versions of the 1926 have repeatedly established landmark prices. It has become something bigger than simply an old and rare whisky. It is the defining bottle in the history of whisky collecting.”

A century of Cask #263: The Macallan’s centenary benchmark

The auction marked a century since the distillation of The Macallan 1926, which is responsible for transforming rare Scotch into a genuine alternative asset class. The occasion also coincided with the 40th anniversary of Cask #263 being bottled in 1986, a double milestone commemorated earlier in the year through the release of the distillery's Romantica Collection.

To anchor the sale, The Macallan consigned three exclusive lots from its own vaults. Chief among them was a bespoke "Sotheby’s Edition" of the Romantica Collection, bottled at an intentional 42.6% ABV to mirror the strength of the 1926 vintage.

Created as one of only two artist-edition sets, with the second retained in the brand's private archive, the lot opened the event by smashing its $79,000–$132,000 (£60,000–£100,000) pre-sale estimate to achieve a final hammer price of $215,000 (£162,500).

Bucking the trend: How the Macallan outperformed a cooling secondary market

Against a backdrop of economic headwinds, trade disputes, rising tariffs, and a broader drop in global alcohol consumption, the rare whisky market has faced a prolonged contraction. Auction values for secondary-market bottles have steadily drifted lower, affecting even blue-chip distilleries like The Macallan.