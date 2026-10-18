Lindt lands in Malaysia with its first Southeast Asian retail space

The LINDOR ‘Pick & Mix’ Station is one of the biggest highlights The central attraction features up to 19 distinct truffle varieties, many exclusive to the boutique. Guests can build custom assortments. The selection spans bright, fruity options like Raspberry, deep cocoa offerings like Dark Chocolate, and refreshing post-meal options like Mint.

The Viral Dubai chocolate is also available, which incorporating contemporary culinary crazes; the boutique highlights a Dubai-inspired creation featuring a rich blend of chocolate, pistachio, and crunchy knafeh-style filling.

Beyond truffles, the store stocks the high-cocoa EXCELLENCE line (ranging from 70% to 90% dark chocolate), the smooth Extra Creamy collection, and the new WAFERS range.

Visitors can also sample store-exclusive soft-serve ice cream, set up personalised gifting boxes, or curate festive hampers. The TRX launch marks the start of Lindt’s broader retail expansion across Malaysia. Valiram and Lindt plan to open two additional Kuala Lumpur locations in November 2026 at Merdeka 118 and Mid Valley Megamall.