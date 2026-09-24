A six-month culinary expedition brings the legendary Spice Route to Chennai

Our own voyage began on the spice-laden shores of Kerala. Despite Chennai’s sun beating down like a hammer, the moment we reached C-Salt, the weather seemed to change course. Surrounded by lush greenery, the restaurant offered a welcome respite from the heat, and soon enough, we were ready to set sail with Aravan.

We began with Pineapple chilli margarita, a pepper-laden cocktail that woke up the palate and hoisted the sails for the meal ahead. The soup that followed was Nandu rasam, a warming first port of call. Then came the starters, arriving thick and fast like vessels making their way into a bustling harbour. Andhra kodi tawa fry, Punugulu, Ulli Vada and the particularly enticing Aranmanai kari milagu chops formed a lively flotilla of small plates. Each brought its own interpretation of the region’s love affair with spice. We particularly relished the royal-style meat black pepper chops, historically associated with the royal kitchens of the Thodaimaan dynasty. Deep-roasted and intensely aromatic rather than fiery, the chops delivered a peppery warmth. The Punugulu and Ulli vada, meanwhile, made for perfect starters, with a gentle touch of pepper adding just the right amount of zest without overpowering their flavours.

Every now and then, executive chef Saravanan would come aboard to share stories behind the dishes and the journey. His anecdotes gave the meal another dimension, turning what might have been a straightforward dinner into a voyage of culinary storytelling.