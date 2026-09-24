What is black garlic? Creative ways to cook with it

Elevating pasta dishes

Tossing fermented black garlic into your favourite pasta recipes introduces a rich sauce base. Simply sautéing mashed cloves in olive oil before combining them with tagliatelle, penne, or spaghetti creates a glossy emulsion. Its subtle sweetness naturally balances savoury elements, pairing exceptionally well with earthy additions like wild mushrooms, spinach, or freshly grated parmesan.

Enriching creamy risottos

Risotto serves as an ideal canvas for black garlic, as the slow-cooking process allows every grain of rice to absorb its distinct flavor. Stirring finely chopped or pureed cloves directly into the broth infuses the dish with a savory complexity. Pairing this creamy comfort food with seasonal greens such as asparagus, tender peas, or roasted squash creates a deeply satisfying meal.

Crafting savoury stir-fries

For a quick weekday dinner, incorporating black garlic into a vegetable stir-fry adds an aromatic baseline that transforms simple produce. Slicing or mincing the cloves and tossing them in with bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas allows the high heat to mellow its sweetness. When combined with a splash of tamari or soy sauce, it unlocks a bold, umami-rich flavor profile.