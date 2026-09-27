How instant noodles became a global comfort food

A packet is torn open. The seasoning goes in. Water boils. Three minutes later, dinner exists.

It sounds almost insultingly simple now, but that simplicity of the instant noodles was the whole point and it comes with a long history.

Instant noodles were invented in Japan by Momofuku Ando in 1958, but the idea came out of a much less convenient time. Japan was still recovering from the Second World War, and food shortages were severe. Ando later recalled seeing long queues of people waiting for bowls of noodles near Osaka’s black-market stalls. The sight stayed with him. If people wanted noodles so badly, he wondered, why not make a version that could be kept at home and prepared whenever hunger struck? He set himself a rather ambitious list: the noodles had to be tasty, inexpensive, safe, easy to prepare and capable of being stored for a long time.

Ando spent months experimenting in a small shed behind his house. The breakthrough came from an unlikely place: tempura. He noticed that when food was deep-fried, the moisture escaped and left tiny cavities behind. He realised that if noodles could be dried in the same way, hot water would be able to seep back through those little holes and soften them again. After repeated trials, the flash-frying method was born. The noodles were cooked, seasoned, dried in hot oil and made ready to return to life with boiling water. On August 25, 1958, Chikin Ramen went on sale, becoming the world's first instant noodle. It took just two minutes in hot water and was quickly nicknamed “magic ramen”.

The first version was hardly an obvious commercial success. A packet cost 35 yen at a time when a bundle of fresh udon noodles cost around six yen, so food wholesalers were reluctant to stock it. Ando's noodles were several times more expensive than traditional fresh noodles and were being introduced into a market that had no established category for them. But people who actually tried them liked the combination of convenience and taste, and demand eventually caught up. The humble packet began turning up in Japanese kitchens, where the ability to keep a meal in the cupboard for months was almost as important as the few minutes it took to cook.

Then came another small revolution. During a trip to the United States in 1966, Ando watched supermarket buyers test Chikin Ramen by putting the noodles into paper cups, pouring hot water over them, and eating them with forks. It gave him the idea for a noodle that needed neither a bowl nor a stove. Five years later, in 1971, Cup Noodles was launched. It was initially expensive too, and some retailers were unsure about a food meant to be eaten standing up. So Nissin created hot-water vending machines and pushed sampling in Tokyo's Ginza district. The turning point came in 1972, when television footage showed police officers eating Cup Noodles while stationed outside the Asama-Sansō hostage siege. The image put the product in front of millions of viewers and sales surged. The kitchen, by then, had been reduced to a cup, a kettle, and three minutes of waiting.